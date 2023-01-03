Before Apple released newer iPhone models without a Home Button, taking a screenshot on iPhone was as simple as pressing the Home Button and Power Button at the same time, then releasing them after a few seconds. In this article, I’ll teach you how to take a screenshot on newer iPhone models without a Home Button. I will also guide you on how to do this on the iPhone SE.

How to Take an iPhone Screenshot Without Home Button

When Apple removed the Home Button on newer iPhone models, the change in the process of taking screenshots was not really too drastic.

Time needed: 1 minute. How to take an iPhone screenshot without a Home Button. Press the Side Button and the Volume Up button at the same time. Release the buttons quickly. Tap the thumbnail of the screenshot on the lower-left corner of the screen. From here you can save, edit, delete, or share the screenshot. Tap Done and choose what to do with the screenshot. Note that if you are pasting the screenshot to another application, you can choose the Copy and Delete option, paste the screenshot into another app and iOS will automatically delete the screenshot.



Where to Find Your Screenshot

You can view the screenshots you’ve taken by simply going to Photos > Albums > Media Types > Screenshots. Alternatively, it you can also find it in your iPhone Recent album.

How to Take Screenshots Using Assistive Touch

If you ever find yourself having difficulty taking screenshots on your iPhone by pressing two buttons at the same time, you may want to use the Assistive Touch feature. Assistive Touch is part of the iOS Accessibility features, allowing you to perform certain tasks without the need to press buttons or do any swiping gestures.

How to set up Assistive Touch to take screenshots on your iPhone

Go to Settings > Accessibility

2. Tap Touch > Assistive Touch

3. Toggle On Assistive Touch

4. Select Double Tap > Screenshot

So now, when you want to take a screenshot, you simply need to double-tap on the Assistive Touch button on your screen.

How to Take Screenshots on iPhone SE 2022

For those who are using the iPhone SE 2022 model, taking a screenshot on your iPhone is almost the same as the process when using older iPhone models with a Home Button.

Press the Home Button and Power Button at the same time Tap on the screenshot thumbnail Edit as necessary Choose what to do with the screenshot

Alternatively, you can also set your iPhone SE 2022 to take screenshots using the Assistive Touch Double-Tap function, just as for FaceID models.

Bonus Tip: How to Take Longer Screenshots and Save to PDF

When browsing websites on Safari or Chrome browser, you can take a full-page, scrolling screenshot of that page and save it to PDF.

Do the steps to take screenshots on iPhone with or without the home button Tap on the screenshot thumbnail Tap Full Page at the upper-right side of the screen Tap Save or Share screenshot

You can view the screenshot you save by opening the Files app on your iPhone.