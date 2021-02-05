Screenshots are useful if you want to capture an image of one thing, but sometimes you want to export a whole web article. Safari on iPhone lets you take a screenshot of a full webpage and save it as a PDF in iCloud or on device.

Take a Screenshot of a Full Webpage and Export it as a PDF on Your iPhone

To save a screenshot of a full webpage as a PDF:

Open a webpage in Safari.

Take a screenshot by pressing the side button and volume up button together.

Tap on the image in the bottom left corner on your screen.

Tap the ‘Full Page’ tab. (You can see it’s the whole page by holding down and scrolling on the right-hand side of your screen.)

Tap ‘Done’

Tap Save PDF to Files.

Pick the location where you want the file to be stored, and tap ‘Save’.

You’ve now got a PDF version of the entire web page.

I tested this feature on an iPhone 12 Pro running iOS 14.4. However, it’s actually been around since iOS 13! I looked to do the same in both Mozilla Firefox and Google Chromw, but the feature only seems to exist in Apple’s own Safari browser.