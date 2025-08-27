How to Track Lost or Stolen AirPods with iPhone

AirPods are small, easy to misplace, and unfortunately easy to steal. The good news is that your iPhone’s Find My appcan help you track them down, whether they’re nearby, online, or last seen at a specific location. But the clock matters: the sooner you act, the better your chances of getting them back.

Before you start

Find My must be enabled: Check in Settings ▸ [your name] ▸ Find My ▸ Find My iPhone . AirPods are automatically added when paired.

Check in . AirPods are automatically added when paired. Battery matters: AirPods need charge to update their location.

AirPods need charge to update their location. Separate tracking: AirPods Pro (2nd gen) and AirPods Max each have advanced Find My support, including Precision Finding.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) and AirPods Max each have advanced Find My support, including Precision Finding. Know the limit: Apple can’t unlock AirPods remotely if someone resets them, they’re no longer trackable.

1) Use Find My to locate AirPods

Open the Find My app on iPhone. Tap Devices at the bottom. Select your AirPods. You’ll see their current or last known location on a map.

2) Play a sound to find them nearby

Tap Play Sound in Find My. Your AirPods will emit a loud chirp that helps you locate them in your house, bag, or car. Works only if they’re within Bluetooth range and powered on.

3) Use Precision Finding (AirPods Pro 2 / AirPods Max)

If you have AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max, tap Find Nearby in Find My. Your iPhone will guide you with arrows and distance indicators. Ultra Wideband (UWB) makes this far more accurate than Bluetooth pings.

4) Mark AirPods as Lost

If they’re missing or possibly stolen:

In Find My, select your AirPods. Scroll down and tap Mark as Lost. Add a phone number or email, this will display if someone tries to pair them. You’ll get a notification if they come back online.

For more information, check out Apple’s official instructions on how to mark AirPods as lost.

5) What to do if AirPods are offline

You’ll see the last known location. Turn on Notify When Found in Find My, Apple will alert you if they reconnect. If they were stolen, consider filing a police report with the serial number (in Settings ▸ Bluetooth ▸ AirPods (i)).

Tips

Always keep Find My enabled before you lose them.

before you lose them. Use an AirPods case cover with AirTag support for extra tracking.

for extra tracking. Be cautious when meeting someone to retrieve AirPods—prioritize safety.

Regularly check your Apple ID devices list to confirm they’re registered.

FAQs

Can someone else use my stolen AirPods?

Yes. Once reset, AirPods can be paired to another device and will no longer appear in your Find My. Can I track AirPods if they’re in the case?

AirPods update their location when out of the case. The case itself (except AirPods Pro 2 with Find My case) doesn’t broadcast location. What’s the difference between “No Location Found” and “Offline”? Offline = AirPods are out of battery or out of range. No Location Found = iCloud hasn’t updated the location yet. Can Apple replace stolen AirPods?

Apple doesn’t replace lost/stolen AirPods for free. They offer paid lost unit replacement pricing. Are AirPods Pro 2 harder to steal?

Yes, they support Find My with Precision Finding and a speaker on the case, making them easier to locate than older models.

Summary (ordered steps)

Open Find My ▸ Devices ▸ AirPods to check location. Play Sound to locate nearby. Use Precision Finding (AirPods Pro 2 / Max only). Enable Mark as Lost with contact info. Turn on Notify When Found if offline.

Conclusion

If your AirPods are lost or stolen, speed is everything. Use Find My immediately to track them, play a sound, or mark them as lost. While Apple can’t recover stolen AirPods once reset, features like Precision Finding and Lost Mode give you the best chance of getting them back before it’s too late.