How to Turn On iPad Pro: Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners

Turning on your iPad Pro is the first step to unlocking a world of productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Whether you’re setting up a brand-new device or reviving an older one, knowing the correct method is essential.

In this guide, we will walk you through the process of powering on your iPad Pro, troubleshooting common issues, and providing helpful tips to ensure a smooth experience.

How to Turn On iPad Pro?

Step 1: Locate the Top Button

The top button is typically situated on the top edge of your iPad Pro. On models without a Home button, this button serves multiple functions, including powering the device on and off.

Step 2: Power On the Device

Press and hold the Top button until the Apple logo appears on the screen. This may take a few seconds. Once the logo appears, release the button, and your iPad Pro will begin the startup process.

Step 3: Set Up Your iPad Pro

After powering on, you will be greeted with the “Hello” screen. Follow the on-screen instructions to select your language, region, and connect to a Wi-Fi network. If you have another Apple device nearby, you can use Quick Start to transfer your settings and data. Alternatively, you can set up your iPad Pro manually.

With the Top button, you can also force restart an iPad!

Tips

Start with at least 20% to 30% battery to ensure a smooth startup. This reduces strain on the battery and keeps your iPad healthy.

Give the iPad a few seconds after turning it on before opening apps. This allows the system to stabilize and can prevent crashes or slowdowns.

Always use the official Apple charger or a certified alternative. Proper charging prevents battery damage and ensures consistent performance when powering on.

Even if your iPad is working fine, restarting once in a while keeps the system running efficiently and helps prolong device life.

Dust or debris around the top button can affect its responsiveness. Keeping it clean ensures smooth operation every time you turn on your device.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why won’t my iPad Pro turn on? Ensure your iPad Pro is charged and try performing a force restart. If the issue persists, there might be a hardware problem requiring professional assistance. How can I set up my iPad Pro for the first time? After powering on, follow the on-screen instructions to select your language, region, and connect to Wi-Fi. You can also use Quick Start to transfer settings from another Apple device. What should I do if my iPad Pro is stuck on the Apple logo? Try performing a force restart. If that does not work, connect your iPad Pro to a computer and use Finder or iTunes to update or restore your device. How can I check if my iPad Pro is charging? Look for the charging icon on the screen or check the battery status in the top-right corner. If your iPad Pro is not charging, ensure the charger and cable are functioning properly.

Summary

Press and hold the Top button on your iPad Pro until the Apple logo appears. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your device. If your iPad Pro does not turn on, ensure it is charged and perform a force restart. For persistent issues, consider updating or restoring your device using Finder or iTunes.

Conclusion

Turning on your iPad Pro is a simple process, but understanding the steps and troubleshooting methods can help resolve common issues. By following this guide, you can ensure a smooth startup and begin enjoying all the features your iPad Pro has to offer.

If you are still planning to get the iPad, find out which is better, iPad Pro or iPad Air?