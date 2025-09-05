Update Phone Number on iMessage in 7 Steps

Whether you switched SIMs or got a new number, updating your phone number in iMessage will let you get back to messaging. And ideally, it doesn’t take more than a few minutes!

This guide walks you through every step of changing the mobile number on iMessage.

Step 1: Ensure iMessage is turned on

Before making any changes, go to Settings > Messages and make sure iMessage is enabled. Wait a moment if prompted. That gives iMessage time to activate.



Step 2: Adjust “Send & Receive” settings

Open Settings > Messages > Send & Receive. In this section, check that your new phone number is selected under “You can receive iMessages to and reply from.” If not, do that.

Step 3: Change your “Start New Conversations From” number

Still in Send & Receive, find the Start New Conversations From option. Choose your new number if it is available.

Step 4: Turn off iMessage and FaceTime

Toggle off both iMessage and FaceTime from settings. This resets their connection with your number.

Remove the old SIM and insert the new one. If you use eSIM, delete the previous profile and add the new one. Go to Settings > Phone > My Number to make sure it shows your new number. If it does not, tap and enter it manually. Then save it.



Step 6: Restart your device

Turn your iPhone off, wait a few seconds, then turn it back on. This final step helps iMessage and FaceTime pick up the new number.

Step 7: Turn iMessage and FaceTime back on

Head back to Settings > Messages and enable iMessage, then go to Settings > FaceTime and enable FaceTime. Go again to Send & Receive and pick your new number. When the verification pop-up appears, tap Turn On and wait for confirmation.

Reset Network Settings (if needed)

If your new number is still missing or greyed out, go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings and confirm. Then repeat the earlier steps.

Tips

Always wait for activation to finish. Do not rush tapping through.

Make sure your date and time settings are set to automatic. That helps iMessage verify quickly.

If a wrong number persists, sign out of your Apple ID in Messages or FaceTime, then sign back in.

After changing your number, check all Apple devices and confirm they use the same Apple ID with the updated number in “Send & Receive.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does iMessage still use my old number? Often iMessage caches the old SIM number. Turning it off, restarting, and updating “My Number” usually fixes it. Will my iPad or Mac use the new number automatically? Only if they share the same Apple ID, and the new number is activated on your iPhone under Send & Receive. Do I need a SIM card? Yes. You must have an active SIM or eSIM with your number for Apple to verify iMessage messages are linked to it. Will switching numbers affect my messages? Messages stay intact, but new iMessage chats will come from your new number. Existing threads will continue as normal, but they might show both blue (iMessage) and green (SMS) bubbles depending on the other person’s device.

Summary

Enable iMessage in Settings. Set “Send & Receive” to your new number. Turn off iMessage and FaceTime. Swap SIM or update “My Number” manually. Restart your iPhone. Turn iMessage and FaceTime back on, pick a new number in Send & Receive. If still wrong, reset network settings and repeat.

Conclusion

Updating your iMessage phone number does not need to be frustrating. Just follow these clear steps, take your time, and make sure the new number is correctly selected in iMessage settings. Soon, iMessages will go smoothly as usual with your current number.

If you are new to it, learn how to use iMessage and make the most out of available features.