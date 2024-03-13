How To Update Safari on an Old Mac: What to Know

For those looking to update Safari on an Old Mac, I don’t really have the best news. I was looking to update the Safari browser on an older system, and what I discovered was a bit of a let down. While you have some options, they’re a bit limited. Continue reading to learn more about Safari on an old Mac.

If you need to update Safari on an old Mac, unfortunately, Safari is connected to whatever version of macOS you’re using. If you are unable to update to the latest version of macOS, you will only be able to use the version of Safari that supports your operating system. However, there is a way to check to see if you can update Safari.

If you want to check to see if you can update Safari, then you will want to check your System Preferences/Settings the same way you would if you were updating macOS. Note that the photos below are just examples of the steps you will take.

Time needed: 2 minutes To check for an update to Safari. From your desktop, navigate to the Apple logo and select System Settings/Preferences. Select General > Software Update. You may see a notification for an update within the Settings menu. When you’re on the Software Update screen, you will either see an option to update Safari or to update your system entirely. If you don’t see these, you’re not able to update Safari or macOS.

Unfortunately, this is likely to be your only option in terms of specifically using Safari on your Old Mac.

2. Use a Third-Party Browser

If you are unable to update Safari, remember that there are plenty of third-party browsers available, even for older devices. Some users recommend WaterFox for it’s similarity to Safari and ease of use on older machines. Of course, Firefox is also incredibly popular and is available on the Apple App Store. Personally, I am a big fan of Google Chrome and it is also available on the Apple App Store.

While this may not be the best news, you still want to do your best to keep your browser as up to date as you can. This is especially true if you are using an older machine that is no longer receiving security updates. In fact, you may want to consider how to protect an old Mac. You may also want to look at the best antivirus for an old Mac.