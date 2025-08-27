How to Use the Snipping Tool on a Mac [Step-by-Step]

If you are coming from Windows, you may be familiar with the Snipping Tool for taking screenshots. On a Mac, there is no tool with the same name, but macOS has powerful built-in screenshot options that work just as well, if not better.

You can capture the whole screen, a selected portion, or even a single window with quick shortcuts and tools. Let’s go through all the ways to use the Snipping Tool on a Mac.

How to use Snipping Tool on Mac?

1. Capture the entire screen

Press Command + Shift + 3. The screenshot will automatically save to your desktop. If you only want the screenshot copied to your clipboard, press Command + Control + Shift + 3.

2. Capture a selected portion of the screen

Press Command + Shift + 4. Your cursor will turn into a crosshair. Click and drag to select the area you want to capture. Release the mouse to take the screenshot. For clipboard-only, press Command + Control + Shift + 4.

Capturing a screenshot of a selected portion on Mac

3. Capture a specific window

Press Command + Shift + 4, then tap the Spacebar. The cursor will change into a camera icon. Hover over the window you want to capture and click. The screenshot will save to your desktop.

Capturing a specific window on Mac

4. Use the screenshot toolbar (Mac’s Snipping Tool equivalent)

Press Command + Shift + 5. A toolbar will appear at the bottom of the screen. You can choose to: Capture the entire screen

Capture a window

Capture a selected portion

Record your screen This is the closest thing to the Snipping Tool on a Mac since it gives you multiple options in one place.

Screenshot toolbar on Mac

5. Capture the Touch Bar (for MacBooks with Touch Bar)

Press Command + Shift + 6. This takes a snapshot of the Touch Bar and saves it to your desktop.

6. Use the Preview app for screenshots

Open the Preview app from Applications. Click File > Take Screenshot. Choose from options: From Entire Screen, From Window, or From Selection. Preview also lets you edit the screenshot immediately.

That covers the most common ways to capture screenshots on Mac.

If you want more advanced features like scrolling screenshots, annotations, or instant sharing, third-party apps can help. Popular options include:

Skitch : Simple and free, adds arrows, shapes, and highlights.

: Simple and free, adds arrows, shapes, and highlights. CleanShot X : Includes OCR, scrolling screenshots, and cloud features.

: Includes OCR, scrolling screenshots, and cloud features. Monosnap : Annotate, blur, record video, and upload to cloud.

: Annotate, blur, record video, and upload to cloud. Snagit: Professional-level editing, template creation, cross-platform files.

These apps offer more flexibility for professionals who need frequent and detailed screen captures.

How to use Snipping Tool for Windows on Mac?

The Windows Snipping Tool is not available for macOS, so you cannot directly run it on a Mac. However, there are a few workarounds if you specifically want the Windows version of Snipping Tool on a Mac:

1. Run Windows on Mac using Boot Camp

If you have an Intel-based Mac, you can install Windows alongside macOS using Boot Camp. Once you boot into Windows, you can use the regular Snipping Tool as if you were on a Windows PC.

A major downside of using this method is that you need to restart your Mac each time to switch between macOS and Windows.

2. Use virtualization software

Apps like Parallels Desktop , VMware Fusion , or VirtualBox let you run Windows inside macOS.

, , or let you run Windows inside macOS. This gives you access to the native Windows Snipping Tool without restarting.

without restarting. It’s more flexible but requires a Windows license and uses extra system resources.

3. Use remote Desktop Connection

If you have a Windows PC, you can use Windows App (previously Microsoft Remote Desktop) on your Mac to connect to it. Then, you can open and use the Snipping Tool remotely. This is handy if you occasionally need the tool but don’t want to install Windows locally.

Do you really need the Windows Snipping Tool?

Mac’s built-in screenshot shortcuts and Preview app already provide the same functionality (and even more options in some cases). But if you are used to the Windows workflow, the above methods are the only way to get the exact Snipping Tool experience on Mac.

Tips for better screenshots on Mac

Use the Spacebar while selecting with Command + Shift + 4 to move your selection around.

while selecting with + + to move your selection around. Hold the Option key to resize your selection from the center.

key to resize your selection from the center. Use Quick Look to annotate your screenshots right after capturing.

Keep your screenshots organized by changing the default save location in Screenshot Toolbar settings.

Frequently Added Questions

Where do screenshots save on a Mac? By default, screenshots save to your desktop, but you can change the location from the Screenshot Toolbar. Can I edit a screenshot right after taking it? Yes, click on the thumbnail that appears in the corner after you take a screenshot. You can crop, highlight, or add text. Does Mac have a Snipping Tool like Windows? Not exactly, but the Screenshot Toolbar (Command + Shift + 5) is the closest alternative with even more features. Can I copy a screenshot to the clipboard instead of saving it? Yes, hold the Control key with your screenshot shortcut. For example, Command + Control + Shift + 4.

Summary

Use Command + Shift + 3 for full-screen capture. Use Command + Shift + 4 for selected portion or window capture. Use Command + Shift + 5 to open the Screenshot Toolbar. Use Command + Shift + 6 to capture the Touch Bar. Use Preview for built-in screenshot options. Try third-party tools for advanced needs.

Conclusion

While Mac does not have the Snipping Tool by name, its built-in screenshot features are just as effective. With quick shortcuts, the Screenshot Toolbar, and even third-party apps, you have multiple ways to capture exactly what you need. Whether you are working on documents, giving presentations, or sharing quick snippets, the Mac’s screenshot tools make it simple and efficient.