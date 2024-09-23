How To Stream Windows on iPhone and Mac Through Microsoft’s New App

As Microsoft continues its long-term goal of moving Windows fully to the cloud, a new app for iOS and macOS allows you to stream the operating system directly to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. If you meet certain requirements, accessing your Windows machine from practically any device is now easier than ever. Is this another small step toward unity and peace between Mac and Windows users? Time will tell, but let me tell you how to get the app running.

What To Know About the iPhone/Mac Windows App

Released on Sept. 19, 2024, the new Windows app from Microsoft is available for a variety of Apple devices, web browsers, other PCs and Android devices. Once you have the app, you’ll be able to stream Windows and access local devices through USB redirection, receive multi-monitor support and even customize your home screen. The only major downside currently is the lack of support for personal accounts.

You can learn more about this new app here.

How To Use Windows App Mobile on iOS

First, we’re going to take a look at getting started on iPhone and iPad. Remember that you’re going to need iOS 17 or later, or iPadOS 17 or later. The remote PC you want to stream will need to be running Windows Professional or Enterprise and Windows Server. You may also want to take a look at Microsoft’s guide on setting up a remote Windows machine.

Time needed: 3 minutes To connect a Windows machine to your iPad or iPhone, follow these steps: First, download Windows App Mobile from the Apple App Store. Open the app, then from the Devices section, select the plus button in the top-right corner. From here, you can add a Work or School Account (Windows 365 or Azure Virtual Desktop), a Workspace through a link, email, or a PC based on IP address. Enter your credentials. Once the selection is added, you will be able to manage and access it from the Devices menu. You can have multiple devices connected.

If you meet all the requirements from Microsoft, setting things up is rather easy. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like there are plans to extend this app to the general public, so if you’re using a Home edition of Windows, you’re likely to miss out.

Using Windows App Mobile on Mac

For the Mac version of the app, you’re going to need macOS 12 Monterey or later.

To start streaming, follow these steps:

First, download and install the Windows app through the official App Store. Upon first launching the app, it will request camera and microphone permissions. Make your decision. To add a Windows stream, simply click the plus button in the top-right corner of the app. Then select the type of account you want to add: School or Work, Workspace, or PC via IP address.

Enter the necessary information on the next screen.



While it’s unfortunate that Home users are left in the dust, this will likely be great news for students and employees of companies that rely on Windows.

You may also want to look at other options for getting Windows onto a Mac.