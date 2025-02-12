iOS 18.3.1 New Features: What’s Different and Why You Should Care

Need to know the iOS 18.3 release date? Unless you work for Apple, you can't know for sure, but looking at past releases can foster a guess.

Apple released iOS 18.3.1 just weeks after iOS 18.3. While the previous update improved features like AI summaries, this one primarily fixes a security issue that Apple says may have been actively exploited in an “extremely sophisticated attack.” To protect your device, you should download the update right away.

Why You Should Download iOS 18.3.1 Right Now

Apple recently published a security article detailing the patches included in iOS 18.3.1. This update specifically fixes a vulnerability in iOS’s accessibility features that attackers have actively exploited.

If someone gains physical access to your iPhone, they could use this flaw to disable USB Restricted Mode while your device is locked. USB Restricted Mode typically requires your password before allowing a connection to a computer or other device via USB. By bypassing this security feature, an attacker could access your personal data.

Apple acknowledges that this issue may have been used in a highly sophisticated attack targeting specific individuals.

To protect your device and data, update now: