iPad Air M3 Pricing Revealed: 11-inch Starts at $599, 13-inch from $799

When Apple announced the iPad Pro M4 last year, the reactions were primarily divided between “Yay, the new M4 is coming to iPad!” and “What happened to M3?” To be fair, skipping over an entire chipset is a weird move. But what came as an even bigger shock is that Apple decided to drop this missing update at a very random time of the year. Yes, the iPad Air M3 has just been revealed, and the entry-level 11-inch model starts at $599, while the 13-inch variant is at $799. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s New With the iPad Air M3?

The iPad Air M3 is available for pre-order—it ships on March 12. To help you decide whether or not to place an order, here are some notable enhancements over its predecessors.

Enhanced Performance with M3 Chip

Image Credits: Apple

At the core of the new iPad Air is the M3 chip, a powerful chipset that comes with an 8-core CPU and a 9-core GPU. It delivers up to 35% faster multithreaded CPU performance and up to 40% improved graphics compared to the M1-powered models. You’ll get a faster, more responsive table that can support demanding tasks, e.g., video editing and gaming.

Display Options and Quality

The iPad Air M3 offers two display sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina displays. Both models provide a high-resolution, color-accurate viewing experience, with the 13-inch variant achieving up to 600 nits of brightness.

Apple Pencil Pro Compatibility

This iteration supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which introduces features like squeeze gestures, barrel rotation detection, and haptic feedback. These enhancements aim to provide a more intuitive and precise creative experience for users.

Alongside the iPad Air M3, Apple has released an updated Magic Keyboard. Its 14-key function row and widened trackpad feature a more natural typing experience. The peripheral attaches magnetically to the iPad Air and allows for adjustable viewing angles.

Advanced Neural Engine for AI Applications

The M3 chip’s 16-core Neural Engine offers up to 60% faster performance than the M1 version. It supports newly released Apple Intelligence features such as note-taking, video editing, and shot tracking.

Is the iPad Air M3 Worth It?

That depends on what you need from a tablet. The iPad Air M3 brings a serious performance boost, but it’s still positioned as a mid-tier device between the base iPad and the iPad Pro. If you’re upgrading from an older iPad Air, you’re getting a faster chip, a bigger screen option, and improved external display support—but not much else.

The real question is whether you actually need the M3 chip. If your workflow involves basic productivity, casual media consumption, or light creative work, the M1 or M2 iPad models still hold up well. But if you want future-proofing, better performance for creative apps, or a larger screen without jumping to the iPad Pro’s price tag, the Air M3 makes sense. Just don’t expect ProMotion, Face ID, or mini-LED since these are still exclusive to the iPad Pro lineup.