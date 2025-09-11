iPhone 17 Pro Screen Flicker Toggle: What It Is and How to Use It

The iPhone 17 Pro brings a host of display improvements—from brighter peak HDR levels to refined ProMotion refresh rates. But one feature that’s flying under the radar is the new Screen Flicker toggle, designed for users who experience eye strain, headaches, or discomfort caused by OLED pulse-width modulation (PWM).

This small but powerful setting could make the iPhone 17 Pro more comfortable for long-term use, especially for people sensitive to flicker. Here’s what you need to know about it and how to enable it.

What Is the Screen Flicker Toggle?

Apple’s OLED displays use PWM dimming to control brightness. While most users never notice it, some people are sensitive to the subtle flicker at low brightness levels. This can result in symptoms like:

Eye fatigue after extended use

Headaches or migraines

A sense of screen “strobing” in peripheral vision

The Screen Flicker toggle (found in iOS 18.1 and later on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup) helps reduce this effect. When enabled, the system adjusts brightness and refresh modulation to minimize flicker visibility, making the display more comfortable for sensitive users.

How to Enable the Screen Flicker Toggle

Activating the feature takes just a few taps:

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Display & Brightness. Tap on Screen Flicker Reduction (new toggle). Switch it ON to reduce PWM flicker.

You may notice slightly warmer color tones or slightly reduced maximum brightness when this toggle is on. That’s normal and part of how the system reduces flicker.

Does It Affect Battery Life or Performance?

Battery: Minimal impact. Apple optimized the flicker toggle to avoid major efficiency losses, but users may see a small dip in battery life at very high brightness levels.

Minimal impact. Apple optimized the flicker toggle to avoid major efficiency losses, but users may see a small dip in battery life at very high brightness levels. Performance: No effect on speed or responsiveness. ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) still works, though brightness transitions may feel smoother rather than abrupt.

No effect on speed or responsiveness. ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) still works, though brightness transitions may feel smoother rather than abrupt. Color Accuracy: In most cases, colors remain accurate, though some users report a slightly softer tone at low brightness.

Who Should Use It?

This feature is especially useful if you:

Have experienced discomfort with OLED iPhones in the past

Work long hours staring at your screen

Use your phone primarily in dim environments

If you’ve never noticed flicker issues, you may not need the toggle. But for sensitive users, it’s one of the most welcome upgrades on the iPhone 17 Pro.