How to Fix Microsoft Office Error Reporting Popups on Mac

Getting Microsoft Office error reporting popups on your Mac? Whether it’s constant crash alerts, spinning beach balls, or unhelpful bug messages, it’s fixable. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to stop Microsoft Office from repeatedly interrupting your workflow with error notifications.

How to Fix Microsoft Office Error Reporting Problems on Mac

Microsoft Office is pretty stable on macOS these days, but things can go sideways, especially if you’re using older preferences, custom add-ins, or your installation didn’t go smoothly. Here are the most effective ways to troubleshoot persistent error reporting problems in Office.

1. Force Quit Office and Relaunch

If Word, Excel, or Outlook is frozen and keeps crashing on launch, your first step is to force quit the app:

Open Activity Monitor from Spotlight. Search for the Office app and any processes named “Microsoft Error Reporting.” Select them and click the X button to quit them. Relaunch the app normally.

This clears any stuck processes causing repeat popups.

Outdated Office builds are a common source of bugs. Open Microsoft AutoUpdate (search it from Spotlight), click Check for Updates, and install any available patches. Updates often resolve error loops or reporting crashes caused by outdated system calls.

3. Remove Office Preferences Files

Corrupted preference files can lead to unexpected behavior, including constant crash reports. You can reset them safely:

Go to ~/Library/Preferences/ Look for files starting with com.microsoft. like: com.microsoft.Word.plist

com.microsoft.office.plist Move them to your Desktop temporarily and relaunch Office.

If the issue is gone, feel free to delete the old files.

4. Fully Uninstall and Reinstall Office

Sometimes a clean reinstall is the best route—especially if something broke during an earlier install or update.

Quit all Office apps. Go to Applications and drag all Microsoft apps to Trash. Remove leftovers from: ~/Library/Application Support/Microsoft/

~/Library/Preferences/

/Library/Fonts/Microsoft/

You can then reinstall Office via the official Microsoft website or the Mac App Store.

5. Use MacBooster to Completely Remove Office and Clean Up Leftovers

For a faster, more thorough uninstall, MacBooster by IObit is a dedicated Mac optimization app that helps you completely remove stubborn software, like Office, and wipe out hidden files that might be triggering crash reports.

MacBooster lets you:

Uninstall Office in one click

Automatically detect and remove leftover files

Free up disk space while cleaning up logs and junk

It’s a great option if you’ve tried deleting things manually and Office still acts up.

6. Check macOS Privacy and Permissions

Office apps need certain macOS permissions to run smoothly. Go to:

System Settings > Privacy & Security > Full Disk Access Ensure Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook are allowed access. If they’re missing, add them manually by clicking the + button.

You should also check Files and Folders and Accessibility sections.

7. Repair Disk Permissions via Disk Utility

Corrupted disk permissions may also be at fault.

Open Disk Utility Select your main drive Click First Aid, then Run

Let your Mac scan and repair its system file structure. After that, try launching Office again.

Sometimes, the crash messages come from background services like Microsoft AutoUpdate or the error reporting tool itself. You can stop them:

Open Activity Monitor Look for Microsoft AutoUpdate and Microsoft Error Reporting Quit both processes manually

You’ll still get updates later, but this might stop a current error from repeating.

Tips to Avoid Office Crashes on Mac

If Office is working now, here’s how to keep it that way:

Keep macOS and Office updated. Updates fix bugs and improve performance.

Updates fix bugs and improve performance. Avoid outdated add-ins. Older add-ins may not be compatible with modern Office versions.

Older add-ins may not be compatible with modern Office versions. Run in Safe Mode. You can launch Office without custom preferences by holding Shift while opening an app.

You can launch Office without custom preferences by holding while opening an app. Use a new user profile. If crashes are user-specific, try creating a test user in macOS to isolate the issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Microsoft Error Reporting on Mac? It's a background tool that logs crashes and sends reports to Microsoft when apps like Word or Excel fail. Can I disable Microsoft Error Reporting permanently? Not easily. It's tied into Office's internal error handling, but you can stop it from running manually via Activity Monitor. Does uninstalling Office delete my documents? No. Your personal files and documents are stored separately in your user folders. Still, back them up just in case.





Summary

Force quit Microsoft Office and relaunch the app Update to the latest version via AutoUpdate Delete corrupted preference files Reinstall Office completely Use MacBooster to remove hidden leftovers Check permissions and run First Aid in Disk Utility Disable background crash services if they’re stuck

Conclusion

Fortunately, most issues are software-based and fixable with a few smart steps. Whether you’re force quitting a stuck process or using MacBooster to start fresh, you’ve got solid options to regain control and get back to work.