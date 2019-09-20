4 iPhone 11 Screen Protectors You Should Check Out

You probably already bought a case, but don’t forget about iPhone 11 screen protectors. We’ve found four from around the web that you might be interested in.

InvisibleShield

The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ has a blue light filter to help your eyes, as well as an anti-microbial treatment to kill 99.99% of bacteria. The VisionGuard layer filters out high-energy visible (HEV) light from the iPhone, and its reinforced edges protect the corners of your phone from damage. US$49.99

Totallee

Made from tempered glass, totallee’s screen protector is easy to install with no bubbles underneath, adds great protection for your iPhone 11, and provides edge-to-edge protection that is also compatible with cases. US$29

Spigen

Spigen’s EZ FIT GLAS.tR comes with a case and a screen protector. This one is meant for privacy; content on your screen is only visible if you’re directly in front. People trying to peek from the sides won’t be able to see. US$34.99

Tensea

Tensea has two screen protectors: One for the front of the iPhone, and one for the glass back. It’s a 2-in-1 kit that comes with a cleaning cloth and dust removal stick. It promises bubble-free installation, anti-scratch, and HD Retina clarity. US$7.99

