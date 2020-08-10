With Apple’s refresh of the 27-inch iMac, a new option is available that previously was only offered on the Pro Display XDR. You can now ordet your iMac with a nano-texture display. This reduces glare to a bare minimum, but cleaning the nano-texture glass on your new iMac is quite different from other display options.
What’s the Big Deal About Nano-Texture Glass?
When you order your 27-inch iMac with nano-texture glass, Apple actually etches the coating into the display at the nanometer level. Apple claims that it “reduces glare while preserving contrast, for jaw-dropping image quality.” The texturing scatters light as it hits the display, minimizing glare and reducing the undesirable haze and sparkle of the normal matte coatings.
Apple provides a special cleaning cloth for the nano-texture glass. The company says you should never use any other material on the display or you risk damaging the glass. So, how can you clean the nano-texture glass on your new 27-inch iMac if it gets really dirty?
Cleaning the Nano-Texture Glass on Your New iMac
As it turns out, the key to removing difficult smudges is something you probably already have around the house. Take that 70-percent isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution out of your medicine cabinet. Moisten the cleaning cloth with it, and you can easily wipe away those hard-to-remove smudges.
Once done, you should clean the polishing cloth to remove excess isopropyl alcohol. Just follow these steps:
- Wash the polishing cloth by hand with dish soap and water.
- Rinse the cloth thoroughly.
- Allow your polishing cloth to dry for at least 24 hours.
Should you lose the polishing cloth, or want a spare, you can order a replacement directly from Apple Support.