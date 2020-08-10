On Monday Apple seeded the first watchOS 7 public beta to customers after having released the first macOS Big Sur public beta on Thursday.
watchOS 7 Public Beta
Visit Apple’s beta website to install the profile for your device. Here are some features that customers can look forward to:
- Share your watch faces and find them in the App Store and online
- Sleep Tracking
- Four new workouts for dance, functional strength training, core training, and a post-workout cooldown
- Cycling directions in Apple Maps
- Automatic detection of hand washing with a 20-second countdown
- Siri: Spoken translations, on-device dictation, Siri Shortcuts
watchOS 7 Device Compatibility
watchos 7 is compatible with the following watches:
- Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 5