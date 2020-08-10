On Monday Apple seeded the first watchOS 7 public beta to customers after having released the first macOS Big Sur public beta on Thursday.

watchOS 7 Public Beta

Visit Apple’s beta website to install the profile for your device. Here are some features that customers can look forward to:

Share your watch faces and find them in the App Store and online

Sleep Tracking

Four new workouts for dance, functional strength training, core training, and a post-workout cooldown

Cycling directions in Apple Maps

Automatic detection of hand washing with a 20-second countdown

Siri: Spoken translations, on-device dictation, Siri Shortcuts

watchOS 7 Device Compatibility

watchos 7 is compatible with the following watches: