iOS 12.2: What Does AQI in Apple Maps Mean?

Yesterday I discovered something new in iOS: AQI in Apple Maps. It’s a new feature that came with iOS 12.2. Here’s what it means.

[Russia Wants Apple Maps to Show Crimea as Russian Territory]

AQI

AQI stands for Air Quality Index. This is a measurement used by government agencies to tell us how polluted the air is, or will be in the future. Today when I took a screenshot, the AQI for my city is 29.

The AQI runs from 0 to 500. A score of 29 is pretty good, and represents good air quality with low potential to affect public health. Here are the value ranges that the government measures:

0-50: Air quality is good. Color: Green

51-100: Air quality is moderate. Color: Yellow

101-150: Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, like people with allergies. Color: Orange

151-200: Air quality is unhealthy. Color: Red

201-300: Air quality is very unhealthy. Color: Purple

301-500: Air quality is hazardous. Color: Maroon.

Displaying AQI in Apple Maps is a feature brought with iOS 12.2. The iOS Weather app also has an AQI score, brought with iOS 12. If you have an iPhone with 3D Touch, you can lightly press (Peek) on the weather icon to bring up a 7-hour forecast. If you press harder (Pop) it will bring you to the Weather app.

[How to Use Maps on Your iPhone to See the Hourly Weather Forecast]