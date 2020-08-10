There are a couple of benefits you can receive if you’re an Apple Card customer. One benefit is Mastercard ID Theft Protection that provides free monitoring for your personal information.

Mastercard ID Theft Protection

Although I get an email from this service every month telling me of my risk status, Mastercard ID Theft Protection is something I usually forget about. But it recently came to mind again because of the email I received saying my data was leaked thanks to the Dave.com data breach. Information that was leaked included my name, address, email, and a phone number that is thankfully no longer in use.

MasterCard lets you add different types of information to monitor: phone numbers, Social Security numbers, driver’s license, vehicle insurance cards, usernames/social media handles, mother’s maiden name, addresses, credit/debit/prepaid cards, health/dental/vision cards, bank accounts, passports, loyalty/frequent flyer cards, and small business domains. And this service is completely free if you have an Apple Card.

You can enroll using this link and I personally think every Apple Card customer should be using it. Of course, you’re handing over sensitive information that could be leaked in yet another data breach, so that choice is up to you. I haven’t entered my Social Security number but I am having it monitor emails, credit cards, addresses, and my phone number.