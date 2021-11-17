What Does The Red Dot on Top of Your Apple Watch Face Mean?

Lots of different icons appear at the top of the Apple Watch display, depending on what you’re doing. One that you see very regularly is a red dot. It means that there are unread notifications waiting.

Explaining The Red Dot on Top of Your Apple Watch

If there is a red dot at the top of your Apple Watch face it means that one or more apps have sent a notification that you have not yet read.

If you tap on the dot, those notifications appear and you can scroll through them using the digital crown. Other possible indicators you will see are a green lightning bolt when the Apple Watch is charging:

And a soundwave for when audio is playing.

Tap on that and you can control the music or podcast you are listening to from your Apple Watch.