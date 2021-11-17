What Does The Red Dot on Top of Your Apple Watch Face Mean?

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

Lots of different icons appear at the top of the Apple Watch display, depending on what you’re doing. One that you see very regularly is a red dot. It means that there are unread notifications waiting.

Explaining The Red Dot on Top of Your Apple Watch

If there is a red dot at the top of your Apple Watch face it means that one or more apps have sent a notification that you have not yet read.

Apple Watch red dot notifications indicator

If you tap on the dot, those notifications appear and you can scroll through them using the digital crown. Other possible indicators you will see are a green lightning bolt when the Apple Watch is charging:

Apple Watch lightning bolt

And a soundwave for when audio is playing.

Apple Watch Now Play icon

Tap on that and you can control the music or podcast you are listening to from your Apple Watch.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments