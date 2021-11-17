New ‘CyberD TV’ Aims to Train General Public in Cybersecurity

There’s a new streaming subscription service in town and it’s called CyberD TV. It aims to help the general public stay safe online with cybersecurity training.

CyberD TV Training

This “Netflix” of cybersecurity education can be downloaded from the Apple Store, Google Play Store or Roku, and viewed on any device. And it’s not just for the tech-savvy. The user-friendly video segments break down all aspects of cyber safety and can be watched anytime at any pace. Viewers can pick their topics from a wide selection and new content is added regularly.

The host of CyberD TV is Johnny Young, Aka JohnE Upgrade, a 35-year veteran in corporate cybersecurity who has kept blue chip companies safe from data breaches and their costly consequences. Now, he brings his wealth of knowledge to consumers everywhere, a much needed resource in a time when hackers are everywhere. Subscriptions are just US$9.99/month or US$99/year and free seven day trials are also available.