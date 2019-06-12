How to Stop Screen Recording Without Using Control Center

Here’s a quick, useful tip. Normally, when you use Screen Recording, you open Control Center and tap the record button to stop it, then open Photos and trim that part of the video, right? There’s a better way to stop screen recording.

Stop Screen Recording

When you want to stop screen recording, just tap the red taskbar. You’ll get a prompt asking you to stop, and tap the Stop button. Trimming the end of the video that shows us opening Control Center is no longer needed.

Screenshots of how to stop screen recording

1
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

Thanks!

2 days ago