Here’s How to Turn Off Netflix Autoplay Previews

A feature that Netflix added in the past annoyed many of its users: Previews for content that automatically played while browsing through the feed. But finally Netflix announced a way to turn off autoplay previews and autoplay next episode.

Turn off Autoplay Previews

Sign in to Netflix in a browser. In the upper right corner, click on your profile picture , then Manage Profiles . Select the profile you want to update. Uncheck the box next to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices .

Turn off Autoplay Next Episode

Although you have to do this from a browser and not the Netflix app it will affect all devices.

