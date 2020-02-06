Here’s How to Turn Off Netflix Autoplay Previews

A feature that Netflix added in the past annoyed many of its users: Previews for content that automatically played while browsing through the feed. But finally Netflix announced a way to turn off autoplay previews and autoplay next episode.

Turn off Autoplay Previews

  1. Sign in to Netflix in a browser.
  2. In the upper right corner, click on your profile picture, then Manage Profiles.
  3. Select the profile you want to update.
  4. Uncheck the box next to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.

Turn off Autoplay Next Episode

  1. Sign in to Netflix in a browser.
  2. In the upper right corner, click on your profile picture, then Manage Profiles.
  3. Select the profile you want to update.
  4. Uncheck the box next to Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

Although you have to do this from a browser and not the Netflix app it will affect all devices.

