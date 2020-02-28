Use Sign in With Apple to Access Your WordPress.com Account

‘Sign-in With Apple’ functionality is becoming increasingly prevalent. One place I recently noticed that uses it is WordPress.com.

Sign in With Apple on WordPress.com

WordPress.com is the non-self-hosted version of the blogging and website-building software. Users who have sites built with that can now easily access their accounts using Apple’s login tool. Head Worpdress.com. Select the option labeled Continue with Apple:

The login process then asks you for your Apple ID and password.

This should be a simpler, and more private, way of logging in to WordPress.com