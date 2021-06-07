The WWDC 2021 keynote will take place on Monday, 7 June at 10 AM PDT. The event is once again all online, and there are multiple options to watch so you don’t miss any of the key announcements.

Watch Apple’s WWDC 2021 Keynote

Here are all the ways you can watch:

Apple Events page

YouTube (or just stay right here!)

Within the Apple Developer App

You can AirPlay the stream to an Apple TV too.

You can AirPlay the stream to an Apple TV too.

