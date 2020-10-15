Apple announced the iPhone 12 range of devices at it’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event on Tuesday. The various models will though become available for pre-order at different times.

Friday, October 16 – iPhone 12 and Pro Available to Pre-Order

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-order from the Apple website from 5:00 a.m. PDT on Friday, October 16, 2020. They will become available from October 23. The standard model starts at $799. The Pro starts at $999.

Mini and Max From November 6

They may be at opposite ends of the size scale, but the iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max will both become available on the same, later, date. Starting at $699 and $1099 respectively, those phones will be available for pre-order from 5:00 a.m. PDT on November 6, 2020, and become available from November 13.

