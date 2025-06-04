10 Must-Have iPhone & Mac Wallpapers for June 2025

From beaches to road trips and everything in between, we’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone and Mac wallpapers for June 2025. Whether you’re dreaming of travel, celebrating Pride Month, or just craving a virtual escape, add these stunning backgrounds to your devices to feel the summer vibes.

If you haven’t planned your summer break yet, this stunning picture of serene white sand makes for the perfect June wallpaper for your iPhone. The crystal-clear waters and soothing blue tones will entice you to plan a well-deserved holiday.

Sunflowers are the perfect representation of June. Add the bright promise of summer to your iPhone screen with this wallpaper that captures a snippet inspired by Van Gogh’s iconic painting. I’m sure it’ll bring a smile to your face whenever you see it.

June is Pride Month, and here’s a subtle wallpaper to celebrate love in all its forms. It would make a great dark mode wallpaper while giving your screen a stylish yet meaningful look.

Add a touch of la dolce vita to your iPhone with this gorgeous collage full of Italian summer vibes. The blend of gastronomic indulgence and sun-kissed nature is sure to fuel your wanderlust.

Inspire a sense of adventure with this aesthetic wallpaper for iPhone that features a vintage camper van under a dramatic sky. This is your sign to plan a road trip or camping getaway this summer!

As the weather gets warmer, the beach or the pool is calling your name. This collage of summery photos will serve as your reminder to spend some time in the water.

Add a touch of nostalgia to your workspace with this sunset wallpaper featuring an old car parked among palm trees. Maybe it’s time you fastened your seatbelt and let the road take you where it may this summer.

Make this the June wallpaper for your Mac and manifest a dreamy beach vacation in a tropical paradise. The brilliant blues will bring a bright summery vibe to your workspace.

Turn your desk into an oasis of calm with this gorgeous photo that captures the majesty of nature. The greens are soothing to the eyes, and the scene transports you to an untouched fairytale kingdom.

This iconic image of the Greek island of Santorini makes a stunning June wallpaper for your Mac. Beholding the beauty of the Mediterranean summer right from your desk will perhaps inspire you to book that bucket-list trip you’ve been dreaming of.

The right wallpaper can really elevate the look of your device and your mood. Here's hoping these summery images will brighten your day.