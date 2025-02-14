5 Best Romantic Movies on Apple TV+ to Watch This Valentine’s Day

Nothing gets your heart racing like a great movie romance: the swelling music, the emotional buildup, and that breathtaking kiss. With so many love stories on screen, from lighthearted rom-coms to intense, passion-filled dramas, you have endless choices. Whether you’re cuddling up with a partner, longing for love, or simply craving a heartfelt escape this Valentine’s Day, the perfect film awaits. Funny or serious, every movie on this list puts love at its core, so if you’re ready to feel something, press play and let romance unfold with the best romantic films on Apple TV+.

Best Romantic Movies on Apple TV+ Right Now

1. Fly Me to the Moon

You’ve probably heard that conspiracy theory about Stanley Kubrick faking the Apollo 11 moon landing. If not, you should definitely fall down a Wikipedia rabbit hole about it. Once you’re done, queue up this romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.



Johansson plays a sharp marketing expert hired to film a staged version of Neil Armstrong’s legendary moon landing, just in case the real mission doesn’t go as planned. This film has been on Apple TV+ for a while and remains one of its most popular titles. And for good reason! It’s a wild ride, but no crazier than hunting for hidden clues about Kubrick’s secret NASA connections in The Shining.

2. Cha Cha Real Smooth

Cooper Raiff not only writes and directs this romantic dramedy but also takes center stage as Andrew, a young man navigating the bar mitzvah circuit. Along the way, you witness his growing bond with a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson, and her autistic daughter.



While Johnson and Leslie Mann, as Andrew’s mother, bring undeniable talent to the film, it’s Raiff who truly pulls you in. His portrayal of a scruffy, hyper-literate charmer and a self-sabotaging wreck feels deeply real, making every moment resonate.

3. Swan Song

If you enjoy sci-fi that tugs at your heartstrings, Swan Song, the feature debut from writer-director Benjamin Cleary, delivers both emotional depth and thought-provoking ideas. Set in the near future, you follow Mahershala Ali’s character, Cameron, a terminally ill man who secretly checks into a cloning facility. His goal? To replace himself with an identical copy so his wife (Naomie Harris) and young son never have to experience the pain of losing him.



But as he navigates this life-altering decision, he confronts the true meaning of death, identity, and whether denying his loved ones a proper goodbye is truly the right choice. Ali stuns in a dual role, while Glenn Close and Awkwafina add emotional weight as the facility’s director and a fellow patient. Every moment is beautifully crafted, pulling you deeper into Cameron’s struggle. Just be sure to have tissues on hand—you’ll definitely need them.

4. Fingernails

Image Source: IMDb

Fingernails makes you question the nature of love. You follow Anna, a woman torn between science and emotion, as she navigates a world where a test determines true love. The film’s intimate storytelling, melancholic beauty, and thought-provoking premise pull you in, making you reflect on your own relationships.



With stunning performances and a hauntingly tender atmosphere, Fingernails isn’t just a love story—it’s an experience. It challenges you, moves you and lingers in your mind long after the credits roll. Perfect for a heartfelt movie night.

5. Ghosted

Image Source: IMDb

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Ghosted pulls you into the story of Cole and Sadie, played by Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. After a promising first date, Cole’s frustration increases as he suspects Sadie is completely ignoring him.



Determined to find out why, you follow his journey as he tracks her down, only to discover she’s actually a CIA operative. At that moment, the film ditches its lighthearted rom-com vibe and launches into a high-energy action thriller.

Another bit of good news, you can now watch all these movies on your Android phone as well with the launch of the Apple TV app on Android.