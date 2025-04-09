5 Original Genmoji Ideas for Spring 2025

Needing ideas for some original Genmoji designs that scream, “Hey everyone, spring is finally here”? I’m your guy for the job. Ever since iOS 18.2 first came to the scene, I’ve had a fascination with this powerful feature. Though it can be great at taking your words and spinning them into something wonderful, I like my results to border on the strange, funny, and bizarre. Find out below what some of my favorite prompts produce, and how they can help you step up your Genmoji game.

5 of the Most Original Genmoji Ideas for Spring

Spring: a time for renewal and growth. A time to refresh. It’s also a great time to send your friends tropical emojis, all thanks to the power of Genmoji and Apple Intelligence. If you’re new to the scene, you can check out our guide here on using Genmoji to get started.

1. Robot Tea Party

With artificial intelligence slowly taking over the world, it only makes sense to invite the robots to your next tea party. After all, what says spring more than sitting outside, enjoying the sun, and convincing an engineered being you helped conceive Roko’s Basilisk?

In addition to this Genmoji prompt providing a lot of options, it can be a fun emoji to use with friends whenever you’re feeling a bit robotic that day. Personally, I love using this Apple Intelligence feature to help me capture the perfect (or not-so-perfect) mood.

2. Kicked Out of Baseball

Along with other signs of spring, you know it’s finally getting warm outside again when baseball season starts. You also know it’s spring when some of your rowdier friends start messaging you stating they just got kicked out of the stadium for yelling at a ref after failing a 9-9-9.

I’m featuring this prompt on the list as a reminder that altering your prompts slightly will produce different results. Just because one phrase, statement, or combination of words didn’t produce something you like, that doesn’t mean to give up. Instead, try varying your words or phrases slightly to see if Genmoji can produce something better.

3. Never-Ending Rain

This one is for the folks that live where the sun seemingly never shines. Being a neighbor to one of the cloudiest cities in the U.S., it can be a challenge staving off seasonal depression when you’re three weeks into spring and have yet to see the sun.

So naturally when I think of “never-ending rain,” I think of a cute little guy sitting at the top of a waterfall. Or, considering the other options presented, I am not entirely sure I want any part of what Genmoji has in mind, but it’s certainly bound to start a conversation.

4. Flowers of Doom

At least all the rain and clouds made the flowers bloom, right? Well, not this time. Unfortunately, things went south, and now all of the flowers bring chaos and destruction rather than the bees and smells they typically bring. Thankfully, with this prompt, the flowers are still relatively cute as they rain terror on their unsuspecting victims.

This prompt is great for anyone looking to explore their nefarious side while still keeping things extremely cute. Like a kitten that doesn’t know the full power of its claws, this is a great Genmoji to remind someone that you’re feeling cute but deadly.

5. Earth Rocker

With Earth Day occurring on April 22 in the U.S., I wanted something that celebrates this giant rock upon which we live. For this Genmoji idea, I decided to take influence from one of my favorite workout songs. What’s really great about this prompt is the variety you get from it, which really showcases the power of Genmoji and Apple Intelligence.

Along with a good amount of variety, I feel this prompt brought the most amusing results out of all the ones tried for this piece. From a semi-confused Earth beating a snare drum with a sledgehammer to a semi-human Earth wearing a tuxedo, you may not always know what you’re going to get with Genmoji, but it’s certainly going to be entertaining.

