7 Best Sleep Apps for Apple Watch to Improve Sleep Quality

If you wake up tired or worry about your sleep quality, plenty of apps can help. The best ones track patterns in your sleep habits using data like sound, heart rate, and wake times. This insight helps you understand your rest and make changes to improve it. Some apps even detect sleep disturbances, similar to clinical studies. Many sync with wearables like the Apple Watch, providing sleep scores and trend graphs. After testing various apps, I have found the best sleep trackers out there.

The Best Sleep Tracking Apps for Apple Watch

1. SleepWatch

Image Source: App Store

SleepWatch integrates well with the Apple Watch. It automatically tracks sleep cycles—you don’t have to turn on the app or anything. It gathers data from your heart rate, movement, and sound to provide a clear snapshot of your sleep quality. The app’s user-friendly design and easy-to-read sleep graphs make it simple to understand your sleep patterns.

You can track accumulated sleep debt, access a sound tracker, and explore a helpful sleep education library. While some analysis may feel too technical, and comparisons to other users aren’t always useful, SleepWatch remains a powerful tool.

2. AutoSleep

Image Source: App Store

AutoSleep is hands-down one of my favorite health apps. It works automatically, so you don’t have to tell it when you’re going to bed. I love how it tracks my sleep duration, sleep rating, and readiness score, plus deep sleep and heart rate. The accuracy is impressive, and I can adjust the sensitivity for even better results.

If my Apple Watch dies overnight, I can easily discount the night’s data. The Sleep Bank feature helps me track my weekly sleep and make adjustments if I’m falling behind. AutoSleep really helps me stay consistent with my bedtime habits.

3. Sleep++

Image Source: App Store

Sleep++ is a great app for tracking your sleep with your Apple Watch. It detects your sleep, reminds you of bedtime, and helps you set sleep goals. You can easily view your sleep trends, cycles, and phases, along with a timeline showing when you were restful, restless, or awake.

The app also highlights when you had your best sleep. A new “Readiness Score” feature helps you know when to rest and recharge for the next day. Sleep++ is free to use, with an optional in-app purchase to remove ads, making it a solid choice for sleep tracking.

4. Pillow

Image Source: App Store

With Pillow, you get the option for both automatic and manual sleep tracking. The app provides detailed sleep reports, heart rate analyses, and audio recordings—you’ll finally find out if you snore. The user interface is sleek, intuitive, and easy to navigate, making tracking your sleep enjoyable.

While you can download and use the app for free, accessing premium features, such as integration with the Apple Health app, requires a paid subscription. You can choose between a monthly subscription at $9.99 or an annual one at $39.99. With a solid 4.4-star average rating, Pillow is a popular choice among iOS sleep trackers.

5. Sleep Cycle

Image Source: App Store

Sleep Cycle’s clean graphs make it easy for you to spot general trends, which could be all you need to understand your sleep patterns. You’ll also appreciate the variety of more than a dozen smart alarms and lulling sounds available, making both waking up and going to bed a much more pleasant experience.

However, it lacks some transparency in its research on how well its technology tracks sleep, and it doesn’t provide much detailed sleep-stage data. You won’t see how long you spent in each sleep stage, nor will it offer personalized advice to improve your sleep.

6. SnoreLab

Image Source: App Store

When you snore, do you shake the room or purr like a kitten? With SnoreLab, you can record, measure, and track your snoring to uncover ways to reduce it. SnoreLab has monitored over 50 million nights of sleep and helped millions of people understand or even eliminate their snoring problems.

Let SnoreLab run next to your bed while you sleep, and in the morning, you’ll get your Snore Score, discover how loudly you snored, and even listen to some highlights! You can also log and track other lifestyle factors to see how they affect your snoring. SnoreLab is a useful tool for medical consultations when investigating sleep disorders like sleep apnea.

7. NapBot

Image Source: App Store

NapBot automatically tracks your sleep using machine learning, giving you a detailed breakdown of your sleep phases, including light and deep sleep. It also monitors environmental sounds to help you identify factors that might affect your rest. With its heart rate analysis, you gain insight into your sleep heart rate zones and overall health.

Track your sleep trends over time with NapBot’s pro features, including a full sleep history. This app is perfect for Apple Watch users who want to understand their sleep patterns and improve their quality of sleep. It’s free, with in-app purchases for extra features.

All these sleep-tracking apps are sure to tank your battery overnight, but if your Apple Watch is draining fast, there might be something else at play, too.