Best Christmas Wallpapers for Mac in 2024

It’s beginning to look a lot like…November. Although Christmas is still over a month away, holiday preparations are already underway. After all, it’s never too early to start celebrating. Since you’re already feeling the holiday cheer, it’s time to give your Mac a festive makeover. And there’s no better place to start than our list of the best Christmas wallpapers for your Mac.

Top 8 Minimalist Christmas Wallpapers for Mac

This year, we opted for minimalist designs. Sure, Christmas aesthetics don’t go hand in hand with minimalism, but the goal here is to make your Mac’s desktop pleasant to look at and work with while keeping that holiday spirit. Hopefully, the wallpapers you’ll see below will achieve that.

And if you’re not sure how to change your Mac’s wallpaper, check out our easy-to-follow guide.

1. Minimalist Ornaments

This unconventional minimalist design of some Christmas ornaments against a solid background doesn’t scream a Christmas postcard you used to get as a child. But it’s perfect for giving your Mac a modern holiday feel.

2. Santa Snowman Wallpaper

Why choose between two symbols of Christmas – a snowman and Santa Claus – when you can have both on your desktop? This wallpaper featuring a snowman dressed up as Santa standing cheerfully amidst a snow-covered landscape is perfect for bringing holiday cheer to your screen.

3. Minimalist Christmas Tree

What happens when you strip down a Christmas tree to its essence? You get this striking minimalist design that captures the holiday spirit in its purest form.

4. Merry Christmas!

With a warm beige background, a simple string of lights, and a hand-drawn Christmas tree illustration, this wallpaper combines a festive feel with elegance. And it wishes you and anyone else looking at your Mac a Merry Christmas!

5. Red Christmas Ornaments Wallpaper

If you want some actual Christmas ornaments on your Mac’s screen, and not just a visual representation of them, this wallpaper is for you. It’s a simple composition of three striking red Christmas ornaments that keeps your desktop clean but feels more lively than previous illustrations.

6. Christmas Tree Illustration Wallpaper

This streamlined yet effective wallpaper captures the essence of the holiday season with just a few pencil strokes. So, if you want a nice winter landscape wallpaper that will not overcrowd your Mac’s desktop, this one is the perfect choice for you.

7. Winter Landscape Wallpaper

If you want a winter landscape but the previous wallpaper is too simplistic, this one introduces a more interesting scene. It’s a serene winter scene with a light blue night sky filled with snowflakes, white trees, and reindeer silhouettes. Everything you expect to see on a calm winter night in nature.

8. Christmas Tree Ornament Wallpaper

We end our list of the best Christmas wallpapers for your Mac with the most classic option. If you aren’t delighted with our modern takes on Christmas wallpaper designs, here’s an alive, traditional image of Christmas tree ornaments to bring timeless holiday charm to your screen.

If you enjoyed these minimalist Christmas wallpapers for Mac, why not give your iPhone a festive update as well? Or, if you think it’s still too early for Christmas, check out our list of the best Thanksgiving wallpapers and start the holiday season in order.