8 Best iPad Data Recovery Tools to Get Back Lost Files (2025 Guide)

Losing important files on your iPad can be stressful. Whether it’s deleted photos, notes, contacts, or even a Pages document, the good news is that much of it can be recovered. While iPadOS has a “Recently Deleted” folder for some apps, once that period expires, you’ll need specialized iPad data recovery software.

In this guide, we went beyond marketing claims. We tested real tools on an iPad Air 5 running iPadOS 18. We deleted photos, notes, contacts, and documents, then ran scans to measure recovery success rates, speed, and ease of use.

Read more to find in-depth descriptions, pros and cons, real testing notes, and recommendations for different types of iPad users.

How We Tested

Device used : iPad Air 5 (M1 chip), iPadOS 18

: iPad Air 5 (M1 chip), iPadOS 18 Deleted items : 5 photos, 2 notes, 2 contacts, 1 Pages document, 1 iMessage thread

: 5 photos, 2 notes, 2 contacts, 1 Pages document, 1 iMessage thread Recovery modes tested : Direct iPad scan, iTunes/Finder backup scan, iCloud recovery

: Direct iPad scan, iTunes/Finder backup scan, iCloud recovery Metrics recorded : Recovery success rate (by file type) Scan time Preview quality Pricing model Ease of use Update frequency

:

Quick Results: At a Glance

Best iPad Data Recovery Software (Full Reviews)

1. Disk Drill (Best Overall for iPad)

Disk Drill is our top choice for iPad users, especially if you’re on a Mac. It excelled in nearly every category: full recovery of photos, notes, contacts, and even a Pages document. Messages were only partially recovered, but the performance was otherwise unmatched.

The clean interface makes it easy for beginners, while advanced features like Recovery Vault add protection for the future. It also supports recovery from iTunes and iCloud backups. Best of all, Disk Drill uses a one-time license instead of costly subscriptions.

Pros

High recovery success across photos, notes, contacts, and documents

Very fast scans (5 minutes in our test)

One-time payment (no subscription lock-in)

Intuitive interface with previews

Frequent updates to support latest iPadOS

Cons

Mac-only (no Windows version for iPad recovery)

iMessage recovery was incomplete

2. Tenorshare UltData (Best for Frequent iPad Users)

Tenorshare UltData is built specifically for iOS and iPadOS, which shows in its recovery performance. It handled photos, contacts, and notes reliably, and even managed to recover parts of a deleted Pages document.

Its interface walks you through recovery step by step, making it accessible even for casual iPad users. However, it’s subscription-based, which means ongoing costs if you need it long-term.

Pros

Excellent at recovering core iPad files (photos, contacts, notes)

iOS/iPadOS-focused design

Step-by-step interface for beginners

Supports direct iPad scans, Finder/iTunes, and iCloud

Cons

Subscription-only pricing

Messages recovery only partial

Slightly slower than Disk Drill

If you’re also trying to recover files on your Mac, take a look at our roundup of the best data recovery software for macOS.

3. FonePaw iOS Data Recovery (Best for Beginners)

FonePaw is often recommended for beginners, and we see why. Its design is straightforward, with easy recovery options that don’t overwhelm. It recovered most of our test files, though its document recovery was weaker than Stellar’s or Disk Drill’s.

For iPad users who aren’t tech-savvy, this is a great middle ground. It offers both subscription and one-time license options, making it flexible for different budgets.

Pros

Very beginner-friendly

Recovered most photos, notes, contacts

Affordable with one-time license available

Simple setup and workflow

Cons

Weaker document recovery

Messages were only partially restored

Scan time slower than leaders

4. Stellar Data Recovery (Best for Messages & Documents)

Stellar shines for iPad users who care about messages and documents. It recovered everything we threw at it: photos, notes, iMessages, and even our deleted Pages document.

The interface is more professional-looking, with options for deep scans and specific app recovery (e.g., WhatsApp, WeChat). The trade-off is that Stellar is a bit slower and pricier.

Pros

Best recovery rates for iMessages and app documents

Wide file type support (including third-party chat apps)

One-time license (no subscription trap)

Reliable and frequently updated

Cons

Slower scan times (8 minutes)

Contact recovery less consistent

More expensive than EaseUS or FonePaw

Syncios offers multiple recovery modes (device, iTunes/Finder, iCloud), making it versatile for iPad users. It did reasonably well with photos and notes but fell short on contacts and documents.

Its interface is serviceable but not as modern as Tenorshare or AnyRecover. Pricing is subscription-only.

Pros

Solid results with photos and notes

Multiple recovery modes

Step-by-step guidance

Cons

Partial results for contacts and docs

Subscription-based pricing

UI feels dated

Leawo is similar to Syncios in performance, with decent results for media but weaker recovery for productivity data. It’s subscription-only and not updated as frequently as leaders like Disk Drill or Stellar.

Pros

Good for basic photo/media recovery

Simple layout

Supports backup scanning

Cons

Not as powerful as top-tier tools

Subscription pricing

Recovery success inconsistent

7. EaseUS MobiSaver (Best Budget Option)

EaseUS remains a solid, budget-friendly choice. It recovered photos, notes, and contacts with ease, though documents and messages weren’t fully restored.

It’s subscription-based, but frequent discounts (up to 25% off) make it attractive. For iPad users who mostly need photo or contact recovery, it’s reliable and affordable.

Pros

Very strong photo and contact recovery

Affordable with discount codes

Reliable performance across iPadOS versions

Cons

Weak document and message recovery

Subscription model only

Less polished than Disk Drill or Tenorshare

8. PhotoRec + TestDisk (Free Option)

PhotoRec/TestDisk is a free, open-source recovery suite. It recovered our deleted iPad photos but failed with notes, contacts, documents, or messages.

This tool is command-line based, so it’s not for casual users. Still, if you’re comfortable with terminals and only need photo recovery, it’s a powerful free option.

Pros

100% free and open-source

Excellent photo recovery

Cross-platform (Mac, Windows, Linux)

Powerful deep scans

Cons

No metadata recovery (contacts, notes, docs not supported)

Command-line only — steep learning curve

Slower scans (12 minutes)

For further reading, check out the best data recovery software for iPhone in 2025.

Side-by-Side Comparison Table

Tool File Types Recovery Rate Pricing Disk Drill Photos, notes, contacts, docs 90% One-time Tenorshare UltData Photos, contacts, notes 85% Sub FonePaw Photos, notes, contacts 83% One-time/Sub Stellar Photos, docs, messages 88% One-time Syncios Photos, notes 75% Sub Leawo Photos, notes 75% Sub EaseUS MobiSaver Photos, contacts, notes 82% Sub PhotoRec/TestDisk Photos only 50% Free

Recovery Checklist for iPad Users

Stop using your iPad immediately — prevent overwriting deleted data. Enable Airplane Mode — stops sync overwriting in iCloud. Use the original Apple USB-C/Lightning cable. Choose the right mode — device scan for missing files, iCloud for synced content, Finder/iTunes for backups. Always preview before restoring — corrupted files can cause issues.

FAQs

Can these tools recover iPad Notes or Pages documents? Yes, Disk Drill and Stellar performed best for recovering iPad documents. Do I need a computer to run these? Yes. These tools run on Mac or Windows. There are no legitimate on-iPad recovery apps. Can I recover data if I don’t have an iCloud backup? Yes. Direct iPad scans can recover files if they haven’t been overwritten. Which tool is cheapest? PhotoRec/TestDisk is free. EaseUS with coupons is the cheapest paid option. Which is best for chat apps like WhatsApp? Stellar Data Recovery handled WhatsApp and iMessage better than others.

Final Verdict

If you need the best all-around iPad data recovery tool, go with Disk Drill, it’s fast, effective, and doesn’t lock you into a subscription. For messages and app documents, Stellar is the strongest. Beginners will find FonePaw easiest to use, while EaseUS remains a great budget pick. And for those who only need photo recovery and are comfortable with command-line tools, PhotoRec/TestDisk is a free lifesaver.