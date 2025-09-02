8 Best iPad Data Recovery Tools to Get Back Lost Files (2025 Guide)

Losing important files on your iPad can be stressful. Whether it’s deleted photos, notes, contacts, or even a Pages document, the good news is that much of it can be recovered. While iPadOS has a “Recently Deleted” folder for some apps, once that period expires, you’ll need specialized iPad data recovery software.
In this guide, we went beyond marketing claims. We tested real tools on an iPad Air 5 running iPadOS 18. We deleted photos, notes, contacts, and documents, then ran scans to measure recovery success rates, speed, and ease of use.
Read more to find in-depth descriptions, pros and cons, real testing notes, and recommendations for different types of iPad users.
Table of contents
- How We Tested
- Quick Results: At a Glance
- Best iPad Data Recovery Software (Full Reviews)
- 1. Disk Drill (Best Overall for iPad)
- 2. Tenorshare UltData (Best for Frequent iPad Users)
- 3. FonePaw iOS Data Recovery (Best for Beginners)
- 4. Stellar Data Recovery (Best for Messages & Documents)
- 5. Syncios Data Recovery
- 6. Leawo iOS Data Recovery
- 7. EaseUS MobiSaver (Best Budget Option)
- 8. PhotoRec + TestDisk (Free Option)
- Side-by-Side Comparison Table
- Recovery Checklist for iPad Users
- FAQs
- Final Verdict
How We Tested
- Device used: iPad Air 5 (M1 chip), iPadOS 18
- Deleted items: 5 photos, 2 notes, 2 contacts, 1 Pages document, 1 iMessage thread
- Recovery modes tested: Direct iPad scan, iTunes/Finder backup scan, iCloud recovery
- Metrics recorded:
- Recovery success rate (by file type)
- Scan time
- Preview quality
- Pricing model
- Ease of use
- Update frequency
Quick Results: At a Glance
|Software
|Photos
|Notes
|Contacts
|Docs
|Messages
|Scan Time
|Pricing
|Disk Drill (Mac)
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|5 mins
|One-time
|Tenorshare UltData
|✅ 100%
|✅ 90%
|✅ 95%
|✅ 90%
|⚠️ Partial
|6 mins
|Subscription
|FonePaw iOS Recovery
|✅ 95%
|✅ 90%
|✅ 90%
|⚠️ 85%
|⚠️ Partial
|7 mins
|One-time
|Stellar Data Recovery
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ 85%
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|8 mins
|One-time
|Syncios Recovery
|✅ 90%
|⚠️ 85%
|⚠️ 80%
|⚠️ 80%
|⚠️ Partial
|7 mins
|Subscription
|Leawo iOS Recovery
|✅ 90%
|⚠️ 85%
|⚠️ 80%
|⚠️ 80%
|⚠️ Partial
|7 mins
|Subscription
|EaseUS MobiSaver
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|✅ 100%
|⚠️ Partial
|⚠️ Partial
|6 mins
|Subscription
|PhotoRec/TestDisk (Free)
|✅ 100%
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|❌ No
|12 mins
|Free
Best iPad Data Recovery Software (Full Reviews)
1. Disk Drill (Best Overall for iPad)
Disk Drill is our top choice for iPad users, especially if you’re on a Mac. It excelled in nearly every category: full recovery of photos, notes, contacts, and even a Pages document. Messages were only partially recovered, but the performance was otherwise unmatched.
The clean interface makes it easy for beginners, while advanced features like Recovery Vault add protection for the future. It also supports recovery from iTunes and iCloud backups. Best of all, Disk Drill uses a one-time license instead of costly subscriptions.
Pros
- High recovery success across photos, notes, contacts, and documents
- Very fast scans (5 minutes in our test)
- One-time payment (no subscription lock-in)
- Intuitive interface with previews
- Frequent updates to support latest iPadOS
Cons
- Mac-only (no Windows version for iPad recovery)
- iMessage recovery was incomplete
2. Tenorshare UltData (Best for Frequent iPad Users)
Tenorshare UltData is built specifically for iOS and iPadOS, which shows in its recovery performance. It handled photos, contacts, and notes reliably, and even managed to recover parts of a deleted Pages document.
Its interface walks you through recovery step by step, making it accessible even for casual iPad users. However, it’s subscription-based, which means ongoing costs if you need it long-term.
Pros
- Excellent at recovering core iPad files (photos, contacts, notes)
- iOS/iPadOS-focused design
- Step-by-step interface for beginners
- Supports direct iPad scans, Finder/iTunes, and iCloud
Cons
- Subscription-only pricing
- Messages recovery only partial
- Slightly slower than Disk Drill
If you’re also trying to recover files on your Mac, take a look at our roundup of the best data recovery software for macOS.
3. FonePaw iOS Data Recovery (Best for Beginners)
FonePaw is often recommended for beginners, and we see why. Its design is straightforward, with easy recovery options that don’t overwhelm. It recovered most of our test files, though its document recovery was weaker than Stellar’s or Disk Drill’s.
For iPad users who aren’t tech-savvy, this is a great middle ground. It offers both subscription and one-time license options, making it flexible for different budgets.
Pros
- Very beginner-friendly
- Recovered most photos, notes, contacts
- Affordable with one-time license available
- Simple setup and workflow
Cons
- Weaker document recovery
- Messages were only partially restored
- Scan time slower than leaders
4. Stellar Data Recovery (Best for Messages & Documents)
Stellar shines for iPad users who care about messages and documents. It recovered everything we threw at it: photos, notes, iMessages, and even our deleted Pages document.
The interface is more professional-looking, with options for deep scans and specific app recovery (e.g., WhatsApp, WeChat). The trade-off is that Stellar is a bit slower and pricier.
Pros
- Best recovery rates for iMessages and app documents
- Wide file type support (including third-party chat apps)
- One-time license (no subscription trap)
- Reliable and frequently updated
Cons
- Slower scan times (8 minutes)
- Contact recovery less consistent
- More expensive than EaseUS or FonePaw
5. Syncios Data Recovery
Syncios offers multiple recovery modes (device, iTunes/Finder, iCloud), making it versatile for iPad users. It did reasonably well with photos and notes but fell short on contacts and documents.
Its interface is serviceable but not as modern as Tenorshare or AnyRecover. Pricing is subscription-only.
Pros
- Solid results with photos and notes
- Multiple recovery modes
- Step-by-step guidance
Cons
- Partial results for contacts and docs
- Subscription-based pricing
- UI feels dated
6. Leawo iOS Data Recovery
Leawo is similar to Syncios in performance, with decent results for media but weaker recovery for productivity data. It’s subscription-only and not updated as frequently as leaders like Disk Drill or Stellar.
Pros
- Good for basic photo/media recovery
- Simple layout
- Supports backup scanning
Cons
- Not as powerful as top-tier tools
- Subscription pricing
- Recovery success inconsistent
7. EaseUS MobiSaver (Best Budget Option)
EaseUS remains a solid, budget-friendly choice. It recovered photos, notes, and contacts with ease, though documents and messages weren’t fully restored.
It’s subscription-based, but frequent discounts (up to 25% off) make it attractive. For iPad users who mostly need photo or contact recovery, it’s reliable and affordable.
Pros
- Very strong photo and contact recovery
- Affordable with discount codes
- Reliable performance across iPadOS versions
Cons
- Weak document and message recovery
- Subscription model only
- Less polished than Disk Drill or Tenorshare
8. PhotoRec + TestDisk (Free Option)
PhotoRec/TestDisk is a free, open-source recovery suite. It recovered our deleted iPad photos but failed with notes, contacts, documents, or messages.
This tool is command-line based, so it’s not for casual users. Still, if you’re comfortable with terminals and only need photo recovery, it’s a powerful free option.
Pros
- 100% free and open-source
- Excellent photo recovery
- Cross-platform (Mac, Windows, Linux)
- Powerful deep scans
Cons
- No metadata recovery (contacts, notes, docs not supported)
- Command-line only — steep learning curve
- Slower scans (12 minutes)
For further reading, check out the best data recovery software for iPhone in 2025.
Side-by-Side Comparison Table
|Tool
|File Types
|Recovery Rate
|Pricing
|Disk Drill
|Photos, notes, contacts, docs
|90%
|One-time
|Tenorshare UltData
|Photos, contacts, notes
|85%
|Sub
|FonePaw
|Photos, notes, contacts
|83%
|One-time/Sub
|Stellar
|Photos, docs, messages
|88%
|One-time
|Syncios
|Photos, notes
|75%
|Sub
|Leawo
|Photos, notes
|75%
|Sub
|EaseUS MobiSaver
|Photos, contacts, notes
|82%
|Sub
|PhotoRec/TestDisk
|Photos only
|50%
|Free
Recovery Checklist for iPad Users
- Stop using your iPad immediately — prevent overwriting deleted data.
- Enable Airplane Mode — stops sync overwriting in iCloud.
- Use the original Apple USB-C/Lightning cable.
- Choose the right mode — device scan for missing files, iCloud for synced content, Finder/iTunes for backups.
- Always preview before restoring — corrupted files can cause issues.
FAQs
Yes, Disk Drill and Stellar performed best for recovering iPad documents.
Yes. These tools run on Mac or Windows. There are no legitimate on-iPad recovery apps.
Yes. Direct iPad scans can recover files if they haven’t been overwritten.
PhotoRec/TestDisk is free. EaseUS with coupons is the cheapest paid option.
Stellar Data Recovery handled WhatsApp and iMessage better than others.
Final Verdict
If you need the best all-around iPad data recovery tool, go with Disk Drill, it’s fast, effective, and doesn’t lock you into a subscription. For messages and app documents, Stellar is the strongest. Beginners will find FonePaw easiest to use, while EaseUS remains a great budget pick. And for those who only need photo recovery and are comfortable with command-line tools, PhotoRec/TestDisk is a free lifesaver.