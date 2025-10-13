Can You AirPlay to PS5? Here’s What You Need to Know

AirPlay is a popular wireless streaming protocol developed by Apple, allowing users to mirror or stream content from iPhones, iPads, and Macs to compatible devices. While AirPlay works seamlessly with Apple TVs and select smart TVs, many users wonder whether it’s possible to AirPlay directly to a PlayStation 5 (PS5). The answer is nuanced. The PS5 does not natively support AirPlay, but there are reliable workarounds that allow you to mirror your iOS device to the console.

AirPlay Compatibility with PS5

The PS5 does not include built-in AirPlay support. Unlike Apple TV or certain smart TVs, Sony’s console lacks native integration with Apple’s streaming protocol. However, users can still mirror their iPhone or iPad screens to the PS5 using third-party apps and services. These alternatives replicate the AirPlay experience without requiring Apple’s proprietary technology.

How to Mirror Your iPhone to PS5

Several methods allow you to mirror your iPhone to a PS5. These include using the PS Remote Play app, screen mirroring apps, and streaming tools like LetsView. Each method has its own setup process and limitations.

Method 1: PS Remote Play

PS Remote Play is Sony’s official app for streaming your console’s display to mobile devices.

Download the PS Remote Play app from the App Store. On your PS5, go to Settings > System > Remote Play and enable it. Connect your iPhone and PS5 to the same Wi-Fi network. Open the app and sign in to your PlayStation Network account. Select your PS5 from the list of available devices.

This method allows you to control your PS5 and view its screen on your iPhone, but it does not support true AirPlay functionality.

Method 2: Screen Mirroring Apps

Apps like LetsView or AirScreen can simulate AirPlay-like behavior.

Install the screen mirroring app on your iPhone. Launch the app and connect to your PS5 using the same Wi-Fi network. Follow the app’s instructions to begin mirroring.

These apps offer a workaround for streaming media, though performance may vary depending on network stability.

For advanced users, using an HDMI capture card and streaming software can replicate AirPlay’s screen mirroring.

Connect your iPhone to a capture card using a Lightning to HDMI adapter. Plug the capture card into your PS5 or connected display. Use streaming software to view the mirrored content.

This setup is more complex but offers higher fidelity and lower latency.

FAQ

Can I stream Apple Music to my PS5? Not directly via AirPlay, but you can use Spotify or other supported apps on the PS5. Does AirPlay work with PS5 games? No. AirPlay does not support game streaming to the PS5.

Final Thoughts on AirPlay and PS5

While the PS5 does not support AirPlay natively, users can still mirror their iOS devices using alternative apps and tools. These methods offer varying levels of performance and compatibility, but they make it possible to enjoy media on your console. For those looking to stream between Apple devices, here’s how to AirPlay from iPhone to MacBook.