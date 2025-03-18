Everything New in macOS 15.4 Beta 4: What Changed?

Apple just released the fourth beta version of macOS 15.4. It comes with a few new features, plus some much-needed improvements to Apple Intelligence. These additions make it a more robust, easy-to-navigate update than the previous macOS 15.3. Let’s dive into what’s new in macOS Sequoia 15.4 Beta 4!

1. Major Redesign of the Mail App

Organization Mail and Email

macOS 15.4 beta completely revamps the Mail app. It gives you a more efficient way to manage your inbox. For the first time ever, Apple brings on-device email categorization to the Mac, which automatically sorts incoming emails into dedicated categories like Primary, Transactions, Promotions, and Updates. This will assist Mac users in prioritizing their inboxes and quickly identifying the most important messages amid a flood of emails.

Another noteworthy addition is the new digest view pulls relevant emails from businesses. It allows users to scan and access key information from multiple sources in a condensed format. This will help you save time and manage emails in a much better way.

Apple offers this redesigned mail experience across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

2. Expanded Language Support for Apple Intelligence

The Cupertino tech giant is also expanding Apple Intelligence to more countries with macOS 15.4. New supported languages include Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, as well as localized English for Singapore and India.

3. New Emoji Characters

Just like iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4 beta 4 also brings seven new emoji characters, including a face with bags under the eyes, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a fingerprint, a shovel, a harp, and splatter.

Debuted with macOS Sequoia 15.2, the Genmoji feature got a notable upgrade with the new macOS 15.4 beta 4 update. Apple has redesigned the Genmoji button on the keyboard for better visibility, making it easier to discover. This will encourage more users to explore the feature and use it to create unique & custom emojis for messages and social media.

5. Sketch Style in Image Playground

The long-awaited Sketch style joins the Animation and Illustration options in the Image Playground app. Apple says Sketch is a highly detailed style that uses vibrant colors and technical lines to create gorgeous drawings. It differs from Animation, which creates a 3D cartoon look, and Illustration, which features bold outlines and simple shapes.

6. Apple News+ Food

With macOS 15.4, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to the new Apple News+ Food, a full-blown section with thousands of recipes, stories about restaurants, tips for healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more from top food publishers across the globe.

In addition to the features mentioned above, macOS 15.4 Beta 4 introduces several smaller updates, including the option to create Memory Movies in the Photos app. It also resolves various bugs and known issues.

How to Install macOS 15.4 Beta 4

If you’re already running a beta version, it’s pretty easy to install the newest macOS 15.4 beta 4 iteration.

Go to System Settings > General Click Software Update. Finally, hit the Update Now button.



If you wish to try the new features but haven’t signed up for the Apple Beta Program yet, here’s our guide on how to become a beta tester to install the latest beta updates.