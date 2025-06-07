WWDC 2025: How to Watch Apple’s Keynote on iOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe & More

The wait is nearly over! Apple kicks off WWDC25 from June 9 to 13. However, it’s the first day we’re most excited about. It’s when Apple will host its keynote previewing upcoming software releases, including iOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, and more. Read along to know how you can watch Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote.

How to Watch Apple’s WWDC 2025 Keynote?

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote will commence on Monday, June 9, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. ET). As always, the special presentation will stream online for free. The most convenient way to watch the keynote is via Apple’s official YouTube livestream. However, apart from YouTube, the keynote will also be available to stream on Apple TV+, the Developer app, and Apple’s WWDC 25 event website.

If you’re a developer and interested to learn even more about Apple’s software releases, you can access the Platforms State of the Union live stream sometime after the main keynote at 1 p.m. PDT (or 4 p.m. ET). Plus, this time, you can register for live group labs about the new releases throughout the week.

What to Expect from Apple at WWDC 2025?

We’ll get to see a bunch of new software updates, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26 being previewed at WWDC 2025. This time around, Apple’s primary focus will be on making its operating systems more cohesive with a new “Solarium” design language.

Outside of the new design language, Apple is also expected to give us a sneak peek at powerful Apple Intelligence and Siri updates, a brand-new Games app, new AirPods software, and more. Meanwhile, for developers, the company is reportedly planning to offer a new AI-powered Vibe coding tool in Xcode.

And if we’re lucky, we might also get to hear some gaming-related announcements that’ll reveal Apple’s game plan after it recently acquired a two-person game developer, RAC7. Beyond that, we may finally get a preview and release date for the Mac port of Cyberpunk 2077 alongside a bunch of other popular titles.