iOS 18.4 Stable Release: When to Expect the Update on Your iPhone

The final beta for iOS 18.4 just dropped last week, so a new stable release is definitely right around the corner. And while minor updates aren’t usually anything to write home about, I’d argue that this one’s different. It comes with several highly anticipated (and long-overdue) features that iOS users have been asking for since Apple Intelligence launched.

Apple rarely sticks to a public release schedule, often pushing updates out with little warning. But surprisingly, we’ve got a better idea of what to expect—and when. Here’s everything we know.

When Is iOS 18.4 Coming to iPhone?

Since iOS 18.4 Beta 4 launched in the third week of March, we can expect the stable release in around one to two weeks. It’s not confirmed, but the timeline lines up with Apple’s statement that additional language support is arriving in early April. So no, it’s not a stretch to expect iOS 18.4 to drop very soon.

What Features Are Coming to iOS 18.4 Stable Release?

Did you skip the beta releases of iOS 18.4? No worries—here’s a quick rundown of the most noteworthy features you’ll get.

1. Priority Notifications

Apple is introducing Priority Notifications. It uses on-device processing to identify and highlight your most important alerts. For instance, if you receive a time-sensitive message, your phone will highlight it and place the succeeding alerts below it. The algorithm automatically adjusts according to your smartphone habits. I think it’s pretty accurate, but between us, I hope Apple allows us to customize preferences manually.

2. Visual Intelligence Expansion

Previously exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup, Visual Intelligence will now be available on iPhone 15 Pro models too. You can use it to recognize and interpret objects, text, and scenes through the camera. For example, pointing your camera at a foreign restaurant menu allows Visual Intelligence to translate the text in real time. You could also use it to identify random objects. I might get heat for saying this, but I think it’s like a revamped version of Google Lens.

3. Ambient Music Control

Credts: @zollotech on X

The update adds an Ambient Music option to the Control Center. It has a handful of curated soundscapes. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or need background noise to focus, there’s something for every mood. You can pick from categories like Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing.

4. New Emoji Additions

Photo credit: Emojipedia

iOS 18.4 adds a few quirky new emojis: bags under eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter. Sure, we already have GIFs and stickers for just about everything, but it’s always fun to expand your emoji library. Whether you’re texting friends or reacting in group chats, more options never hurt.

5. App Store Enhancements

The App Store gets a few practical upgrades in iOS 18.4. You can now pause downloads straight from the update list—a small but helpful change if you have tons of apps syncing at once. Apple also added a review summaries section that gives you a quick snapshot of user feedback because, let’s be real, no one’s scrolling through dozens of reviews.

Although iOS 18.4 brings several helpful updates, we’re still far from what Apple promised at WWDC 2024. An expanded Apple Intelligence and Siri still feel out of reach. At this rate, we might have to wait until iOS 19 to see the big stuff roll out. If you’re curious about what’s next, here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s next major update.