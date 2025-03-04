Is the iPhone 16e Right for You? Weighing the Pros and Cons

Apple’s iPhone 16e is officially here. It’s the most budget-priced iPhone in Apple’s catalog, but it’s nowhere near a successor to the older iPhone SE 3. If you’re confused about whether to buy the iPhone 16e, this guide will help you make an informed decision. We’ve outlined all the major pros and cons to help you figure out if the iPhone 16e is right for you.

Pros of iPhone 16e

Full-screen design

Apple’s cheapest iPhone finally ditched the outdated iPhone 8 design for a sleek, iPhone 14-inspired look. It boasts a vibrant 6.1-inch OLED display with slimmer bezels and Face ID. While it skips the Dynamic Island, the notch is still there, but the overall design feels much more polished without that bunch of dead space. Thanks to the USB-C charging port, you can finally leave your lightning cables behind.

Upgraded 48MP camera

The iPhone 16e camera isn’t close to the iPhone 16 Pro, but it’s a huge upgrade compared to Apple’s previous budget smartphone. You’ll only get a single lens, but this time, it’s a capable 48MP Fusion Camera packed with some advanced software features like Night Mode and Portrait Mode. The powerful 2-in-1 camera system will let you shoot super high-resolution photos with balanced light and details.

Better Processor, More RAM

Even though the A18 chipset in iPhone 16e is an under-clocked version of A18 chip found on the vanilla iPhone 16 models, it still delivers a faster performance for everyday tasks. Paired with 8GB of RAM, iPhone 16e is capable of running multiple apps, editing photos, or playing resource-intensive games.

Power Efficient Apple C1 Modem

The latest iPhone is a battery life powerhouse, delivering an impressive 26 hours of video playback. According to the giant’s claim and initial reviews, the in-house C1 modem has improved power efficiency. As a result, iPhone 16e delivers longer battery life than the pricier iPhone 16.

Apple Intelligence support

The iPhone 16e is the most affordable iPhone to experience Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools, Genmoji, Image Playground, and more. Getting an iPhone 16e means investing in a future-proof device that will receive updates and improvements to come.

Action Button and Visual Intelligence

You’ll also find an Action Button that first debuted with iPhone 15 Pro models and replaced the classic Mute Switch. It’s a programmable button that offers much more than just silencing your phone. What makes iPhone 16e more exciting is the addition of Visual Intelligence that helps you discover new things through the camera.

Cheapest New iPhone

At the moment, iPhone 16e is the cheapest new iPhone you can buy today. The phone packs a modern look, full-screen design, Apple Intelligence support, USB-C charging port, and other worthy upgrades— that too, at a relatively affordable price tag. It’s an excellent option to enjoy an iPhone 16-style experience at a lower price.

Cons of iPhone 16e

No Ultra-Wide

Despite an upgraded primary sensor, the iPhone 16e carries the iPhone SE legacy with a single rear camera system. It’s disappointing to know that Apple’s $599 smartphone lacks macro photography support.

No Camera Control

You won’t find the new Camera Control button, which debuted with the iPhone 16 lineup. Apple has been calling the iPhone 16e as a new member of the iPhone 16 family, but the brand-new Camera Control is exclusive to iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. You can use Visual Intelligence via Action Button, though.

No mmWave 5G support

The iPhone 16e is first-ever device to boast Apple’s C1 modem, rather than a Qualcomm-made chip. While C1 is the most power-efficient modem in an iPhone, it isn’t ready for mmWave 5G. As a result, this iPhone model only supports sub-6 5G speeds, rather than mmWave 5G, which allows much higher download speeds and low latency. Also, it lacks ultra-wideband chip for precise AirTag tracking.

No MagSafe

If there’s one thing that bothers me the most about the iPhone 16e, it’s the lack of MagSafe. Apple introduced MagSafe with iPhone 12 to offer 15W charging speeds, and upgraded it to 25W on iPhone 16 models. Despite enhancements, the iPhone 16e is still stuck at 7.5W wireless charging, which is pretty outdated now. Also, you won’t be able to use MagSafe accessories like battery packs and tripod stands.

$599 Price Tag

Initially, it was rumored that Apple’s new affordable iPhone would be priced under $500, but that’s not the case. The iPhone 16e starts at $599, which could be a dealbreaker for users looking for a cheap or budget-friendly option. If you crave maxed-out storage, you’ll have to shell out $899, which feels too much. Not to mention, the price difference between the iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 isn’t as significant as it could be to attract customers. Well, this isn’t an argument if budget isn’t your prime concern.