Last Chance: Apple Discounts You Can Still Grab Post-Cyber Monday

Price: Save 10% $899.00 from $999

The iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) is built for power users who need desktop-level performance in a portable design. With the M4 chip under the hood, it can handle resource-heavy video editing tools, 3D modeling software, and even programming IDEs with ease. The Liquid Retina display, paired with ProMotion and True Tone, also delivers smooth visuals and vibrant colors.

The price tag is steep, but this $100 discount makes it less painful to invest in Apple’s top-tier tablet. Heck, it’ll basically cost the same as an iPad Air.

Price: Save 13% $86.00 from $99

The Magic Mouse is Apple’s response to precise navigation. Its multi-touch surface and intuitive gestures (e.g., swiping and scrolling) make it easier to scroll through long documents, switch between apps, and manage spreadsheets. You can pair it with virtually all iPad and Mac models.

The black model, in particular, rarely goes on sale. This discount might be your only opportunity to snag this sleek model before it’s gone, leaving just the basic white option.

Price: Save 14.74% $109.99 from $129

The 2nd-gen Apple Pencil remains a favorite for digital artists and note-takers. Its low-latency responsiveness mimics the feel of a real pen, making it a perfect companion for sketching, annotating, or designing. The magnetic attachment is also a nice touch as it stops the pen from rolling away while charging.

Yes, this unit is refurbished, but it’s still worth considering. It’s almost impossible to score this mode for just over $100, and it performs just as reliably as a brand-new unit.

Price: Save 26% $72.99 from $99

Tired of losing your keys or wallet? Apple AirTags make it easy to keep track of your belongings. Pair them with the Find My app, and you’ll have precise, real-time location tracking for anything you tag.

The biggest drawback of AirTags has always been the cost, especially if you need multiple units. Tracking just one or two items often isn’t enough. But with this discounted 4-pack, you can finally tag all your essentials without breaking the bank.

Price: Save 9% $999 from $1,099

The iPad Air 11-inch (M2) is a powerhouse. Its M2 chip offers enough muscle for multitasking apps, video editing, and gaming. At the same time, you can enjoy smooth, vibrant visuals on its 11-inch Liquid Retina display. Whether you’re sketching or streaming, you’ll see the animations really come to life.

And with the current sale, you can grab yours for under a grand. Now’s the time to pull the trigger if you’ve already been eyeing the iPad Air for a while.

Price: Save 16% $359 from $429

The Series 10 proves that Apple Watch models are as functional as they are stylish. It features a sleeker design, a larger screen, plus enhanced health-tracking tools (e.g., crash detection and a water temperature sensor). The dual-frequency GPS also makes it ideal for outdoor runs or hikes.

You can now bring one home for just around $350. It’s a good deal for a versatile smartwatch that can do anything from tracking workouts to syncing your Apple devices.

Price: Save 25% $899 from $1,199

The 2022 MacBook Air (M2) blends portability, power, and now affordability with this deal. At under $900, it’s a steal for a machine with an 8-core CPU and GPU delivering outstanding performance. Its fanless design runs silently, even under heavy workloads, making it perfect for focused work or study sessions.

This deal is ideal for students and young professionals needing a reliable, premium laptop without stretching their budget. It’s an opportunity to invest in a sleek, high-performance device at a much more approachable price point.

