Old and Overlooked Apple Products Still Available in 2025

Every year, Apple showcases upgraded devices packed with new features designed to draw in buyers. Its goal is to create the “next big thing in tech” that you supposedly can’t miss. But with flagship iPhone and MacBook models going well over $1,000, upgrading to the latest tech isn’t always the smartest move. But this is where old Apple products come into play.

They can often be purchased at a discount and offer similar, if not better, value. I’ll show you five forgotten Apple products devices that are still available and worth considering in 2025.

Hidden Gems in Apple’s lineup

1. MacBook Air M1

Image Source: Apple

Pros Cons Amazing performance, display & battery life Not available through Apple Costs $627 or even less Supports Apple Intelligence

When Apple first introduced the MacBook Air M1 in 2020, it shocked the world with its new processor: the Apple Silicon chip. The hype reached such a level that many lifelong Windows users, including myself, made the switch.

Fast forward to 2025. Although the Air M1 is the lowest of the M-series chips, it’s still available through third-party retailers like Amazon for just $627. It’s a fantastic deal if your work involves mainly browsing the web, editing spreadsheets, or even light video editing.

I have used the laptop for over four years without any problems. The display supports HD animation, its processor is still up to par, and it integrates well with other Apple products.

And the biggest reason why the MacBook Air M1 is on our list is its stellar battery life. It can last two to even three days of light work. Also, since it’s part of the M-series, Apple will likely support it for at least a few more years.

2. iPhone 14

Image Source: Apple

Pros Cons Costs $599 Older processor Supports all the latest features Good photo/video-taking capabilities

The iPhone 14, now two years old, may not have the latest specs, but what it does have is value. For $599, you get a new-ish iPhone design with a 6.1-inch Super Retina HDR display and an A15 Bionic chip, which is still fast for everyday usage and even gaming.

Although not the best, the cameras have held the test of time and deliver good photos in almost every lighting scenario. Plus, the video recording capabilities are still top-tier.

As mentioned in our best iPhones for seniors list, we recommend the iPhone 14 mainly because it offers access to all the latest emergency features, including Satellite Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, and Crash Detection.

3. Apple Watch SE

Image Source: Apple

Pros Cons Costs $199 Doesn’t include blood oxygen tracking 50m water resistant Supports activity tracking

The newest Apple Watch Series 10 is impressive, with features like blood oxygen/blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. However, if you are not an athlete and just want a smartwatch to catch up on emails and track workouts, you don’t have to spend $500 on the Series 10. Instead, consider the Apple Watch SE.

The Watch SE, powered by the S8 chip and priced at just $199 on BestBuy, has all the necessary features, including heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, and Activity Rings.

You also get access to emergency features like fall detection, Emergency SOS, and crash detection. The watch is 50m water resistant and lasts a full day on a single charge.

4. 10.9-inch iPad

Image Source: Apple

Pros Cons Costs $279 64GB base storage Great screen for content consumption Ample performance

The iPad is one of the best tablets on the market, and for good reason. It has fantastic performance, HD display resolution, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration. However, buying one isn’t easy, especially when so many options exist.

The 10.9-inch iPad is Apple’s most affordable tablet, and it might also be the best. It runs on the A14 Bionic chip, which can handle all daily tasks, such as binge-watching Netflix, reading books, or even playing a few rounds of CODM. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD is plenty for everyone and supports a peak brightness of 500 nits.

While the 64GB base storage might be an issue for some people, at just $279 on Best Buy, the 10.9-inch iPad ticks all the boxes of a great content consumption device.

5. iPhone 14 Plus

Image Source: Apple

Pros Cons Costs $699 Can be difficult to handle Bigger Display Solid battery life

When the iPhone 14 Plus first launched, it wasn’t the most popular choice, as most people bought the entry-level model in the lineup. However, two years later, and thanks to a series of price cuts, it’s now an excellent option for people who want a bigger iPhone at $699.

It features the same A15 Bionic processor, capable of handling most tasks, and the cameras are also solid. However, the best part is definitely the battery life, which can last upwards of two days on light usage.