Which iPhone Should You Buy in 2025? A Guide to the Best Options

It’s a new year, and for many, this means getting a new device. But which iPhone should you buy in 2025? As someone who has been using Apple products ever since Verizon Wireless began selling them, I’m a pretty big fan of its most popular models. Here’s a closer look at what I believe will stand out in 2025, along with the reasoning behind my predictions.

What iPhone Should You Buy in 2025? My Criteria

Those thinking about buying an iPhone have several factors to consider. For this article, however, the largest motivating factor for my choices is longevity. That is, how long will Apple support it with iOS updates and what features does it offer out of the box? Keeping this in mind, below are my top choices.

1. iPhone 17: Waiting Is the Hardest Part—Thoughts on the Release

With rumors already beginning about the iPhone 17, including the potential for a Slim option, I think there are two types of people that should wait until the fall for Apple’s iPhone announcement. If you’re the type that upgrades their device every year, waiting for the 17 is obvious. However, if you’re new to the world of iPhone or you’re a couple of models behind, it may also be in your best interest to wait and see what the iPhone 17 delivers.

When looking to next year, ask yourself this: how soon do you need a new smartphone? Is your current phone taking its dying breaths? If you can wait, I think the wait-and-see approach is a smart move. Honestly, it’s my personal plan, as what we know so far sounds rather promising. Apple delivering a Slim model has a lot of potential, plus the idea of a new 24MP front camera is also promising.

However, if you are the type who needs a new phone pronto, I’m sure you can place a safe bet for what’s next on this list.

2. iPhone 16: Time to Go Pro

For me, I like going Pro with my iPhone. As an example, going with the iPhone 15 Pro is why I currently have access to Apple Intelligence. In fact, taking a look at Apple’s quick comparison page, there are a couple of good reasons to go with the iPhone 16 Pro over the base model. I love an always-on display, and there’s some power advantage when going with the A18 Pro over the A18 chip.

Image Credits: Apple

Going Pro also gives you an additional back camera, which, for the iPhone 16 Pro, means access to a 48MP ultra-wide lens. You also get 48MP macro photography and 5X zoom options, among other features. When it comes to the Pro Max, I find the 6.9″ screen size to be a bit too large, but it’s certainly great for getting the most out of streaming content and games.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to love about the base model iPhone 16, as you still get a ton of great features and access to Apple Intelligence.

3. iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Still Gas in the Tank

While I wouldn’t recommend the iPhone 15 base series at this point, as it is unable to support Apple Intelligence, I do think the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max still have some life to them. The Pro is the device I currently still use, and while you’ll miss out on some things that the iPhone 16 supports, I still enjoy my phone overall. Sporting the A17 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro is not as powerful as the A18 found in the iPhone 16, but outside of running performance tests or hardcore games, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

One thing to really consider with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is the fact that it may be on the way out in terms of receiving new features. For Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.2, the base series iPhone 15 didn’t make the cut, and I think something similar will happen to the Pro series when the next version of iOS is released. If you want to stay on top of things, I would heavily consider this before making a purchase.

Of course, since this is an Apple website, I think you’ll do just fine with any iPhone, so long as you like it. You may also be curious as to what’s the best iPhone for seniors.