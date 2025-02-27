Can You Send Surprise Alarms on iOS? No and You’re a Monster

Users across the internet are losing their minds over the idea that iOS users can now send surprise alarms. While annoying your friends with comical alarms can sound like a real hootenanny, the reality of the situation is a bit more nuanced. It’s unlikely that Apple will unveil this feature soon. But I can offer some practical solutions for anyone needing social alarms in earnest.

Viral X Post Showing How to Send Surprise Alarms Goes Viral

A post where tech enthusiast Soren Iverson showcases a “feature” allowing you to send your friends surprise alarms is currently trending on X. His post features an image of the iPhone Home Screen with a fake notification from “Seth” exclaiming his excitement to meet you at the gym later.

iOS send your friends “surprise alarms” pic.twitter.com/SnyLg5wF8v — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) June 12, 2023

The post has sent a scurry of comments across the internet, with many showing their disapproval of the “feature”. For example, X user Kemi Marie joked, “someone’s gonna use this with a love interest, send 1:11 and say “it’s a sign””. User Ox Designer decided to take the feature further by suggesting that only the individual that sent the alarm can be the one to disable it.

So Can I Annoy My Friends or Not?

Remember that Apple is currently taking interest in preventing heart disease, not causing it. In addition to surprise alarms being massively intrusive, they’re also a complete work of fiction.

iOS option to set an alarm and "wake me up at all costs" pic.twitter.com/QogSqKc0bq — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) June 27, 2024

As even shown on TikTok, Apple does not allow users to send each other alarms. This is for a variety of reasons, virtually all of them valid. Not only does this feature not exist, but Soren Iverson has been known to post plenty of “features” that many Apple fans may find to be a comical nightmare. Some of his better examples include a Spotify “age gap” that prevents you listening to music that’s out of your age range, and a YouTube feature that only allows one individual at a time to watch a video.

Obviously these posts are meant in jest. However, if you’re looking for alarms that include social features with friends, Galarm is a free social alarm clock that may be just what you’re looking for.