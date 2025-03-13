Apple’s latest MacBook Air is here. Along with a powerful M4 chipset, the new model is available in an attractive Sky Blue finish that replaces Space Grey. To go along with the new finish, Apple has created a Sky Blue wallpaper that joins its existing collection of Radial wallpapers. If you want the new wallpaper but don’t plan on purchasing an M4 MacBook Air, you can download it in 4K from the link below.

Download the Sky Blue M4 MacBook Air Wallpaper in 4K

Although the M4 MacBook Air has the same design as the previous generation, the new Sky Blue finish and the wallpaper accompanying it give it a breath of fresh air. The new wallpaper means there is now a unique wallpaper for each finish, including Silver, Starlight, Midnight, Space Gray, and Sky Blue.

Apart from its hue, the new Radial Sky Blue wallpaper is identical to the ones introduced with the M2 MacBook Air in 2022. All Radial wallpapers show the word “Air” when viewed from a distance.

The new wallpaper is currently bundled with the M4 MacBook Air. However, it should become available for all users with macOS 15.4, which is expected to roll out sometime next month. That said, if you can’t wait until next month and want the new wallpaper for your Mac, iPhone, and iPad, you can find it below.

Download the Radial Sky Blue Wallpaper in 4K