Will AT&T/Verizon Offer Free SE 4 with Trade-Ins? Taking a Closer Look

With the iPhone SE 4 on the horizon, we're looking at whether or not Verizon and AT&T will offer a free device on select deals and trade-ins.

The iPhone SE 4 is sure to be popular for anyone looking for a solid iPhone at a nice price, so no doubt many are curious if AT&T and Verizon will offer a free one with a trade-in. Considering both companies typically offer a variety of deals for new and existing customers, it’s safe money to assume both will have something to offer when it comes to the SE 4. Below, I’m taking a look at what both companies currently offer for the iPhone—it should give you an idea of what to expect from the latest Apple release.

Will Verizon Offer a Free SE 4 with Trade-Ins?

With rumors circulating that the iPhone SE 4 will see release as early as mid-February, 2025, it’s no doubt many are excited to get their mitts on Apple’s latest budget smartphone. Verizon is pretty generous with deals for new and returning customers, so let’s see what’s available at the moment.

Right now, I believe Verizon will likely have some sort of offer for the iPhone SE 4. However, claiming this offer may not be so straightforward. At the time of this writing, Verizon currently has an offer where those who start a new line with a Business Unlimited plan and select trade-in can receive a free 5G phone. Considering the current iPhone 16 lineup is included in this offer, it feels safe to assume the SE 4 may become part of it as well. That, or something similar to it.

Considering the iPhone SE 4 is meant to be a phone for frugal shoppers, it’s pretty likely that Verizon will cook up something for new customers to get access to this device for a deal. Verizon also has a promotion right now where those starting a new line can choose from a variety of iPhones, including the latest iPhone 16 models. This does require signing up for an unlimited plan, however.

Verizon is also offering massive discounts on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, and base iPhone 16 for those with select trade-ins. Considering folks are hoping the SE 4 will cost around $500, I think Verizon will be able to work something out with customers, though it may not be an outright free phone.

You can also check Verizon’s policy on trade-in values, as your current device may be enough to cover the SE 4.

What About AT&T? Current Deals on Trade-Ins

Just like Verizon, AT&T offers deals on select devices pretty frequently. Right now, AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 Pro with any qualifying iPhone trade-in, meaning it needs to be an iPhone 13 or higher. You also need to get the company’s unlimited plan.

While it’s not free, AT&T is also offering a massive discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, bringing the price down to $5.56/mo. if you qualify. The company is also offering a good deal for the iPhone 16 Plus without requiring a trade-in.

Just like Verizon, you can also check the value of your trade-in with AT&T. Depending on the condition of the device you trade, it’s possible you may not need to worry about a deal.

In short, expect something along the lines of a deal from both companies. However, also expect that it may solely be for new customers, or you may find yourself needing to upgrade to a premium plan. Regardless, getting your hands on an iPhone SE 4 for a good deal should be rather easy to accomplish.

You may also want to compare the iPhone SE 4 to mid-range Android phones.