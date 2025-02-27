WWDC 2025: Anticipating Apple’s Early June Event Dates

One of the most exciting times of the year for an Apple fan is just around the corner. Every June, WWDC gives you a first look at the future of Apple’s software platforms. You can expect big announcements, including iOS 19, watchOS 11, macOS 16, and more. So, when will Apple announce and host WWDC 2025? Here’s what past events reveal about the WWDC 2025 date.

Apple usually announces WWDC in March. If you look at past announcements, you’ll see a clear pattern:

2017: February 16 2018: March 13 2019: March 14 2020: March 13 2021: March 30 2022: April 5 2023: March 29 2024: March 26

Based on this trend, you can expect Apple to announce WWDC 2025 sometime in the last week of March.

You can expect Apple to hold WWDC during the first two weeks of June, with a stronger chance of it happening in the first week. Last year, the event took place in the second week, so this year could go either way.

Mark your calendar for two possible date ranges: June 2–6 or June 9–13. Both are equally likely based on past trends. Here’s a look at previous WWDC dates:

2024: June 10–14 2023: June 5–9 2022: June 6–10 2021: June 7–11 2020: June 22–26 2019: June 3–7 2018: June 4–8 2017: June 5–9 2016: June 12–17 2015: June 8–12 2014: June 2–6

Apple usually announces WWDC dates at the end of March or the beginning of April, so keep an eye out for the official confirmation.

What Time Will WWDC 2025 Start?

Here’s when you can tune in based on your location:

U.S.: 10 AM (PST/PDT), 11 AM (MST/MDT), 12 PM (CST/CDT), 1 PM (EST/EDT) Canada: Same as U.S. time zones, plus 2 PM (AST/ADT) U.K.: 6 PM (GMT/BST) Europe: 7 PM (CET/CEST), 8 PM (EET/EEST) India: 10:30 PM (IST) Australia: The next day at 1 AM (AWST/AWDT), 2:30 AM (ACST/ACDT), 3 AM (AEST/AEDT) New Zealand: The next day at 5 AM (NZST/NZDT)

Occasionally, Apple schedules events at unusual times. In October 2023, for example, the keynote took place in the late afternoon in San Francisco, pushing it to midnight in the U.K. If Apple decides to mix things up again, you might need to stay up late or wake up early to catch the announcement live.

What to Expect at WWDC 2025

At WWDC this year, you can expect a major focus on Apple Intelligence. Reports suggest Apple will introduce a revamped Siri in iOS 19, powered by advanced large language models. This new Siri will feel more human-like, similar to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

iOS 19 may also take design cues from visionOS, with rumors hinting at a major Camera app redesign. Many features originally planned for iOS 18 have been delayed, meaning Apple could unveil them at WWDC 2025 for future updates.

Alongside iOS 19, you’ll see updates for iPadOS 19, visionOS 3, tvOS 19, macOS 16, and watchOS 12.