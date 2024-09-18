How To Install watchOS 11 on Your Apple Watch

Apple has released the stable version of watchOS 11 on September 16. It introduces the new Vitals app to track overnight health metrics, customizable Activity Rings, and enhanced Training Load insights for athletes. The update also brings a redesigned Photos face, pregnancy tracking in Cycle Tracking, and smarter widgets in the Smart Stack. Here’s how to install the latest update.

How To Download and Install watchOS 11 on Apple Watch

Before you download and install watchOS 11, check the following:

Apple Watch should be charged at least 50%. iPhone is updated to the latest iOS version. Make sure the iPhone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Both the iPhone and Apple Watch should be close to each other. Keep your Apple Watch connected to the charger while you download and install watchOS updates.

Also, you’ll need an iPhone XS or later with version iOS 18 to access all the features of watchOS 11.

Time needed: 20 minutes Follow these steps: Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Go to General > Software Update. Once the system detects the available update, tap on Install.

Which Devices Support watchOS 11?

You can install watchOS 11 on these Apple Watch models and generations.