Apple Notes May Be Better Than Ever(note)

Dr. Mac’s Rants & Raves

Episode #369

I try to keep my workflow as free of paper as possible for two reasons. First and most important is that you can’t search a paper document for a word or phrase; second is my concern with wasting resources, including paper and ink.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve used Evernote as my repository for all electronic data I want to be able to search for and recall at will on my Mac or iDevices. I used the basic free version for a few years until 5 or 6 years ago when I upgraded to Evernote Premium ($7.99/month or $69.99/year). Why? Because the free plan only includes 60MB of cloud storage per month (vs. 10GB for Premium), limits syncing to 2 devices (vs. unlimited devices for Premium) and doesn’t allow you to search the content of PDFs or Word documents (a Premium-only feature).

I’ve been playing with Apple Notes lately and think it’s finally matured enough to replace Evernote Premium in my workflow (and save me $70 a year).

Gathering Content

The Evernote feature I use most is a Safari extension called Web Clipper, which lets me capture the contents of any web page instantly.

But Notes is available as a destination in the Share menu — the little rectangle with an arrow on top — so I can save (share) a page to Notes just as quickly.

Evernote’s Web Clipper (even on the free plan) has bells and whistles not available for Notes in the Share menu. But I don’t think I’ll miss the ability to save a web page as an article, simplified article, full page, bookmark, or screenshot, or adding tags or remarks to the page before I save it. And I can’t help thinking about that $70/year…

Since my main/only concern is getting the content out of Safari and into a repository stored locally and synced with my other devices, I think I can live without the bells (and probably without the whistles, too).

Evernote has other premium features, like the ability to turn a collection of notes into a presentation with one click and displaying related content from The Wall Street Journal, Inc. Magazine, and other providers when you search. But the more I use Notes in Catalina, the less compelled I feel to continue paying $8 a month for those features, which I rarely use.

Impressive New Features in Notes

I’m impressed with several new (in Catalina) features in Notes, including the ability to share a note or notes as “read-only,” which means only I can make changes while others can review and comment.

Another feature I find compelling is the ability to search for text in items I’ve scanned using Notes’ built-in document scanner (a.k.a. my iDevices).

I’m not ready to jettison Evernote Premium just yet; I recently renewed for another year, so I have 11 months to decide. In the meantime, I plan to export all 6,000+ of my notes from Evernote, import them all into Apple Notes, and start using Notes exclusively. If it works as expected, I’ll save myself $69.99 next January.

I’ll keep you posted.