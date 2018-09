Apple still hasn’t released its wireless charging case for Apple’s AirPods, so HYPER stepped up with its Wireless Charger Adapter. The adapter slides on to your AirPods case and adds Qi charging support. It works with any 5W Qi-compliant charger, and gives your AirPods case a full charge in 1.5 hours. The HYPER Wireless Charger Adapter for Apple AirPods is priced at US$49.99 and is available now at the company’s website.

Check It Out: HYPER Intros Wireless Charging Adapter for AirPods