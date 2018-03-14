PCalc, a Terrific Calculator App for iOS, is Apple’s App of the Day

The best iOS calculator I’ve ever used is PCalc from James Thomson (TLA Systems).. By best, I don’t mean just good looks. I mean computational expertise imbued in an app that can be trusted to always get the answer right based on numerical analysis principles. PCalc is also a lot of fun, has a boatload of options in the settings, and even has an RPN mode for those who grew up with RPN on Hewlett Packard calculators. It’s Apple’s App Of The day, so head on over and get the best designed calculator money can buy. It also has watchOS support.

