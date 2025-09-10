iPhone 18 Rumors: 4 Very Likely Key Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is already the subject of intense speculation, with the first credible rumors emerging just hours after the iPhone 17’s debut. iPhone 18 Pro rumors from top analysts and sources are now arriving, painting a picture of a device that will be defined by a more immersive display and new physical controls for the camera.

1. iPhone 18 Pro to Feature an “All-Screen” Display

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are widely rumored to be the first to feature under-display Face ID. An iPhone 18 Pro with this technology would offer a more immersive, nearly all-screen experience by moving the TrueDepth sensors completely under the display. While a small pinhole for the front-facing camera may remain, this would finally eliminate the Dynamic Island, a major step forward in Apple’s design language.

2. iPhone 18 Pro May Gain a “Capture Button”

The iPhone 18 Pro could also see a significant hardware addition: a new “Capture Button.” According to the latest reports, this solid-state button would be located on the side of the device and would be dedicated to camera functions. Users could tap it to take a photo or start a video, and potentially swipe on its surface to zoom in and out. This iPhone 18 Pro feature would signal a renewed focus on making the device a more capable and tactile tool for photographers and videographers.

3, iPhone 18 Pro Chipset and Wi-Fi Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to debut the next-generation A20 Pro chip, continuing Apple’s tradition of introducing its latest silicon in the Pro models. Furthermore, the device is rumored to feature a new, Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip, which would offer faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections.

4. iPhone 18 Pro Display to Get ProMotion Enhancements

Finally, the iPhone 18 Pro’s ProMotion display is expected to receive an upgrade. While the 120Hz refresh rate will remain, the new LTPO panels will reportedly allow for a more efficient Always-On display, potentially enabling new glanceable information and widgets on the lock screen without a significant impact on battery life. This iPhone 18 Pro enhancement would make the display smarter and more useful when idle.