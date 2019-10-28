2020 iPhone Rumor Roundup: It Can Do Everything Except Perform Surgery

A new 2020 iPhone rumor today says that it could have a 120Hz ProMotion display. We’ve taken all of the rumors for this phone so far and rounded them up.

2020 iPhone Rumors

Refresh rates of smartphone panels used in the 5G era are likely to be upgraded to 90Hz or even 120Hz from the current 60 Hz as displays with higher refresh rates will enhance greatly user experience, according to industry observers.

First, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new research note today via Chinese website MyDrivers in which he claims that at least one new iPhone in 2020 will be equipped with a smaller front camera lens for an improved screen-to-bezel ratio, suggesting the notch will be slimmer.



Second, the China Times cites an analyst at investment firm Credit Suisse in Asia who believes Apple plans to release one new iPhone model without a notch or Face ID in 2020.

Kuo originally said that two of the three new iPhones coming in 2020 will support 5G, but now believes that Apple will offer 5G in all models to better compete with lower-cost Android smartphones that will support 5G.

It’s not yet clear exactly what Apple will do with the iPhone in 2020, but one popular rumor is a 5nm chip. That rumor got a little push by none other than the company responsible for making Apple’s chips: TSMC.

Kuo didn’t expand on the new design or what next year’s camera upgrades might include in his latest note.

Apple is also testing some versions of this year’s iPhone line that includes a USB-C connector instead of the Lightning port that has been used on iPhones since 2012, indicating that the company plans an eventual switch, according to one of the people.

The rear-facing, longer-range 3-D camera is designed to scan the environment to create three-dimensional reconstructions of the real world. It will work up to about 15 feet from the device, the people said.

2020 iPhones will have more significant changes, including 5G support, 3D sensing via the rear camera system, and acoustic fingerprint technology that could allow for full-screen Touch ID.

Further Reading:

[Steve Wozniak ‘Given up’ on Fully Autonomous Vehicles]

[VSCO X October 2019 Film: Kodak Ektachrome E100VS]