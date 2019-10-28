VSCO X October Film: Kodak Ektachrome E100VS

The newest film preset for VSCO X members is based on the Kodak Ektachrome E100VS film, and the preset is called KA3.

VSCO X is a membership program for the photography app VSCO. It’s a yearly subscription that offers exclusive film emulation presets. Members also have access to the entire library of 130+ presets. The membership costs US$19.99/year.

The Mac Observer has a full list of Film X presets that gets updated with each new release. You can also view my public Google Doc with a list of the presets.

Kodak Ektachrome E100VS

The KA3 film preset is perfect for photography that involves still life, nature, and food. It has dynamic contrast, warm tones, strong reds, and deep blues. Using the negative character slider increases saturation and contrast while fading the photo, while positive character softens the image.

You don’t need a studio or the best gear to make stunning images or video of the world around you. KA3’s vibrant look transforms everyday scenes into a dynamic interplay between color and composition. Try isolating colorful subjects against a clean background like a cement sidewalk or the wall of a building.

